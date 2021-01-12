Hamilton Memorial Hospital to get new roof thanks to USDA funding

MCLEANSBORO — Hamilton Memorial Hospital District announced Tuesday that it received more than $500,000 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program to replace its roof.

According to a Tuesday news release from the hospital, $580,000 was secured with the assistance of Wayne White Electric and Peoples National Bank loan officer Mark Epperson. The money will go toward updating and replacing the existing hospital facility's roof, which was installed in 1998.

The REDLG program provides zero-interest loans and grants to rural utilities, such as Wayne White Electric, that in turn pass through to local businesses for projects that will retain or create employment opportunities in rural communities.

“On behalf of our providers, staff, and Board of Directors, we sincerely thank Wayne White Electric and Peoples National Bank for their support in helping us secure funding for the new roof project at Hamilton Memorial Hospital,” Hamilton Memorial Hospital CEO, Victoria Woodrow, said. “Updating and repairing our facility allows us to continue to fulfill our mission of providing quality care and modern facilities to the communities we serve,” she said.

For more information about Hamilton Memorial Hospital, visit hmhospital.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0