'Hard to disagree'; Southern Illinois leaders react to Pritzker's school mask mandate

“This is so much better, just having them in school. The remote learning did not work well for us last year,” Newman said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Wednesday that it was expanding access to free saliva-based COVID-19 testing to all elementary schools outside of Chicago. The Chicago school district received federal funding for testing.

“In-person learning is a priority and we want to make sure students, teachers, and staff are able to return to the classroom as safely as possible,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With the surge in COVID-19 cases and Delta variant, the sooner we know if someone has been infected, the quicker we can take action to prevent the spread of the virus to others. Not only is testing the best way to identify these cases, it can also help keep kids in school with a new Test-to-Stay protocol. We encourage all school districts to take advantage of this free resource.”

Test-to-Stay is an alternative to quarantine. Students and teachers who have been identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case now have the option of a Test-to-Stay protocol. Close contacts must be tested on days 1, 3, 5, and 7 after exposure. As long as close contacts remain negative, they are not required to quarantine.