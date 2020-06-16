'Hard to fathom': Local officials react to cancellation of Du Quoin State Fair

On Friday, Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that the Du Quoin State Fair and the Illinois State Fair in Springfield would be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will mark the first time the Du Quoin State Fair has been canceled since the State of Illinois took over the grounds in 1986.
“We know the Du Quoin State Fair is a longstanding tradition in Southern Illinois and it’s hard to fathom that it won’t be taking place, but our first priority is to keep the citizens of Southern Illinois safe,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair manager. “While this year’s fair will not take place, our grounds will be open for camping, allowing for memories to still be made on the grounds this summer.”
Across the region, elected officials and others expressed their disappointment.
On Monday afternoon during a visit to West Frankfort, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he has to allow science to make the decision about large events rather than politics. That is why Illinois Department of Public Health is working with other state departments to make these decisions.
“Of course, I love the state fairs,” he said, stressing the need to be very careful when reopening.
State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said he is very disappointed with the decision to cancel the state fairs. “We love everything about our state fair. It is not only a hit to our economy but also a hit to the morale of our area as well,” he said.
State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, said the cancellation is very disappointing for all of Southern Illinois. “We’ve done a fantastic job in Southern Illinois of abiding by the rules and we are ready to prove that Southern Illinois is ready to open,” Severin said, adding that our numbers are the best in the state.
For his constituents, the fair is a family tradition that goes back as much as 50 or 75 years.
State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, was disappointed there was not collaboration with local lawmakers to make the decision. She asked her followers on Facebook to let the governor know how they feel.
Paulette Keen, of Paulette’s Food Service, a longtime vendor at Illinois and Du Quoin state Fairs and Pinckneyville resident, said she is disappointed, but most Illinois county fairs and events are canceled.
“I think we are under really strict orders,” she said.
She has been in business 39 years and was open last week on the square in Pinckneyville to replace a portion of her revenue. She said well-established food vendors are opening in their hometowns. She is concerned about those new vendors who are just starting, as they may not survive.
She does wish the governor had waited a little longer to make a decision.
Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi shares their disappointment.
“Obviously, I am disappointed the fair got canceled,” he said, calling it an event for everybody. “The main fallout is lost revenue from students and parents not having those part-time jobs at the fair.”
Many local students work at the fair, then use the money throughout the year for clothes and supplies and to pay for extra-curricular activities.
As an event, the City of Du Quoin sees a small uptick in sales tax revenue, but the mayor said it is not a big revenue generator. In addition to both state fairs, about half the state’s county fairs have been canceled.
“Sometimes large events attract the virus. We are seeing an increase in virus cases in 19 states after the protests,” he said.
Alongi said a bigger hit to revenue in the region is from the loss, for now, of the Street Machine Nationals. They have been pushed back to September, but that may not happen.
“That event is a big regional event. Du Quoin doesn’t have the hotels and restaurants that Carbondale, Marion and Mount Vernon have to support the weekend event. Hotel and motel revenue is huge for them,” he said.
Alongi asked people to show respect when disagreeing with the decision from Gov. Pritzker.
“There are people who disagree and that’s their choice. However, we shouldn’t resort to name calling,” he said. “Name calling and derogatory remarks towards elected officials never help our position down here. We all have to come together to make things work.”
The Du Quoin State Fair was started by the Hayes Family in 1923. They built a legacy, with the help of local laborers and partners, and Alongi is confident that legacy will live on.
Due to the cancellations of the fairs, the Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September, for Illinois exhibitors ages 8 to 21 to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Details regarding entry and operations are forthcoming.
Jerry Costello II, director of Illinois Department of Agriculture, said the events highlight the best that Illinois has to offer and shine a spotlight on children around our state.
“These kids work all year to prepare for their livestock and projects, so we are determined to still provide them an event that showcases their hard work and perseverance through a very difficult year,” he said.
