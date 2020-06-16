'Hard to fathom': Local officials react to cancellation of Du Quoin State Fair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Friday, Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that the Du Quoin State Fair and the Illinois State Fair in Springfield would be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will mark the first time the Du Quoin State Fair has been canceled since the State of Illinois took over the grounds in 1986.

“We know the Du Quoin State Fair is a longstanding tradition in Southern Illinois and it’s hard to fathom that it won’t be taking place, but our first priority is to keep the citizens of Southern Illinois safe,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair manager. “While this year’s fair will not take place, our grounds will be open for camping, allowing for memories to still be made on the grounds this summer.”

Across the region, elected officials and others expressed their disappointment.

On Monday afternoon during a visit to West Frankfort, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he has to allow science to make the decision about large events rather than politics. That is why Illinois Department of Public Health is working with other state departments to make these decisions.

“Of course, I love the state fairs,” he said, stressing the need to be very careful when reopening.