Hardin County reports its 1st COVID-19 case
Hardin County

Hardin County reports its 1st COVID-19 case

Hardin County on Monday reported its first lab-confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to a Monday news release from Southern Seven Health Department, the first lab-confirmed Hardin County coronavirus case is a man in his 50s. He is in isolation, according to the health department.

Sixteen out of 17 of Illinois' southernmost counties are now reporting cases. Pope County is the only Southern Illinois county that has not reported any lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 6 0 2
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 1 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 48 6 20
Jefferson 32 2 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 9 0 0
Randolph 58 1 35
Saline 3 0 1
Union 5 0 0
Williamson 17 0 6
White 1 0 0

— The Southern

