Hardin County reports its 1st COVID-19 case

Hardin County on Monday reported its first lab-confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to a Monday news release from Southern Seven Health Department, the first lab-confirmed Hardin County coronavirus case is a man in his 50s. He is in isolation, according to the health department.

Sixteen out of 17 of Illinois' southernmost counties are now reporting cases. Pope County is the only Southern Illinois county that has not reported any lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

