Wendy Harris, a cosmetology instructor, has been named Shawnee Community College’s Faculty Member of the Year.

Harris has been an educator for 18 years, spending her last six years at Shawnee Community College. This year marks her 33rd year as a licensed cosmetologist.

In addition to her teaching duties, Harris serves on Shawnee’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Team and the college’s Curriculum and Instruction Team. She is the Shawnee College Cosmetology Club's faculty adviser and has represented SCC on the Illinois Community College Board Faculty Advisory Committee.

Harris has conducted feasibility studies for and created seven new courses for Shawnee Community College which have earned ICCB approval, including four advanced education courses for licensed professionals and skill certifications.

Additionally, Harris developed six in-program certifications for career advancement for current cosmetology students. The college’s cosmetology graduates have a 98% licensing exam pass rate with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations and an 80% employment rate of licensed graduates.

“I strive to create an environment in the classroom that is often the first vessel in which students can experience open communication pathways and receive guidance in developing creative solutions that inspire flexibility and growth in each student’s career and life journey,” said Harris.

Outside of the classroom, Harris is on the Legislative Board of the Illinois Association of Cosmetology Schools. She is a member of good standing in the Associated Hair Professionals and Professional Beauty Association, where she is an ambassador in the Cut It Out—Fight Against Domestic Violence campaign. She is also a volunteer coordinator for the American Cancer Society’s Look Good, Feel Better division.

“I want to share and encourage students to use my knowledge and experiences as tools to explore an enhanced employment and career journey for themselves,” she said. “My goal is to prepare my students so well that they can reach the success they desire as professionals and possible business entrepreneurs.”

Shawnee Community College Media Relations contributed to this article.

