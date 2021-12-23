Harrisburg-based 'Chaos Divers' travel U.S., bring closure to families in cold cases

HARRISBURG – After 44 days, 22 cold cases and 6 deceased loved ones recovered, two locals remain on a mission to reunite families with missing loved ones.

Jacob Grubbs, founder and lead diver for Chaos Divers, has turned what started as an environmental cleanup YouTube channel into a community dedicated to solving cold cases and locating deceased missing persons in the water.

Grubbs has helped families from Texas to Ohio as he grapples with the cases he hasn’t been able to solve.

Reuniting loved ones

Grubbs got his first taste of helping the families of missing loved ones when he partnered with Adventures with Purpose to recover Nathaniel Ashby’s body from the river in 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri.

“To see the family’s eyes and them being relieved as we actually pulled Nathan out of the water was an indescribable feeling,” Grubbs said. “The feeling that you get with telling the family, yes, at the time it’s heartbreaking. But yet the next day or couple hours after you have that feeling of relief that the family has answers now.”

Grubbs was immediately hooked. He knew he wanted to help more families locate missing loved ones.

Grubbs said he met Lindsay Bussick while working on another case where the individual turned up days later after having placed himself in the hospital for a mental evaluation.

He later invited Lindsay Bussick to be his 'Chaos Coordinator' and aid him on recovery missions.

In September of this year, Grubbs and Bussick set off with AWP for their 44 day cold case trip across the United States.

One this trip, Chaos Divers and Adventures with Purpose solved one of Grubbs most memorable recoveries – that of a pregnant 19-year-old and her 22-month-old child.

Samantha Hopper and Courtney Holt went missing Sept. 11, 1998, leaving behind a second daughter, Dezarea Carpenter.

In late October, more than 23 years after Hopper and Holt disappeared, Hopper’s blue Ford Tempo was pulled from a lake in Russellville, Arkansas.

Their human remains were found inside.

“The most memorable (case) was Samantha Hopper,” Grubbs said. “I think that case will stick with me for the rest of my life. It was a blessing to bring her home, but it was heart-wrenching to know there’s a child in the back and she’ll never get a chance in life.”

Carpenter had told Grubbs that when she was little, she thought her mother had abandoned her, Grubbs said.

However, not every case leads to a successful recovery such as Hopper’s.

Two found in place of another

One case that meant a lot to Bussick and Grubbs was that of Ohio couple Joni Davis and Brian Goff.

Goff, 64, and Davis, 56, went missing three years ago, and no one saw them until Chaos Divers pulled the couple out of the water.

Chaos Divers was originally in Ohio looking for Karen Adams.

Adams went missing in 2011 and was driving a small red car.

When that search didn't yield any results, Bussick and Grubbs decided to work on another case for a bit – Goff and Davis.

The two were driving around one day when they saw Restaurant Road.

They had heard about this road when looking into their disappearance.

They followed this road until they came face to face with the Ohio River, and ended up in the same location as two of the last cell phone pings related to the case, Grubbs said.

Grubbs later got on the water, looked around with sonar, then dove, finding found the vehicle containing both Goss and Davis.

The event sent chills through Grubbs — both in the moment and later when they retold the story to The Southern.

Telling the loved ones of Goff and Davis they had found them was a surreal experience for Bussick and Grubbs.

However, letting Adams' family know they hadn’t found her was devastating.

“It’s heartbreaking finding something that doesn’t belong to them (the family),” Bussick said. “I’d rather not find anything at all because it is excruciating and to have the family looking at you from shore and to have to say there is a vehicle right here, but it isn’t yours. You just gave them this mountain of hope to climb up and then you’ve got to come up and tell them that. I’d rather tell them we found their loved one because at least that night they are going to go to lay down for the first time and know where their person is.”

Grubbs and Bussick are already making plans to return to Ohio to continue the search for Adams as once they learn about a missing person they become emotionally connected to them.

“Working with the family is definitely heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time because you have to listen to the story,” Grubbs said. “Not that it’s a burden, but you have to listen. You get this connection to the family.”

The future

Grubbs and Bussick are planning another long trip where they hope to tackle numerous cold cases.

As the weather gets colder in January and February the two will be heading south for a month in a half or two months.

To do this traveling, along with all travel done, the two rely on donations, t-shirt sales and YouTube memberships.

After 12 years working as a coal miner and two companies shutting down on him Grubbs has finally been able to provide for his family while helping others recover theirs.

“I was sick and tired of feeling like I didn’t have a job the next day,” Grubbs said. “Am I going to be able to support my family? Am I going to be able to support myself? SO I decided to push for YouTube and it finally took off to a comfortable level. Then it just snowballed into the channel, actually going decent and I can breathe again.”

To follow Chaos Divers on their journey or to reach out to them for help locating you loved you, you can check out the group's website at https://chaosdivers.com/.

“We’re not cowboys in this. We’re here to help. We’re not trying to show off. We’re just two ordinary people trying to make a difference.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0