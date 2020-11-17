Harrisburg Medical Center releases COVID-19 data

Jennifer Vinyard, director of marketing and foundation at Harrisburg Medical Center, released some data about treatment of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Harrisburg Medical Center had six patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. Vinyard explained that those numbers vary daily. Since March, the hospital has treated a total of 45 patients with the virus.

The hospital has performed a total of 2,817 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those tests, 2,577 were negative and 235 were positive.

Vinyard said the hospital has had 102 people test positive for the virus since Nov. 1.

“Just this month alone we have performed 633 tests,” Vinyard said. “At this time, we have adequate hospital beds and adequate supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment).”

She reiterated the call to the community to stay home unless they have to go out for food or medication or to receive care at a doctor’s office. She urged residents to wear a mask if they must go out; wash hands frequently and thoroughly; and practice social distancing.

“I know we sound like a broken record, but it is the best way to prevent spread of the virus,” she said.