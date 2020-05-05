You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Harrisburg Medical Center waits for the world to change with positive video
0 comments

Harrisburg Medical Center waits for the world to change with positive video

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Medical Center has a tradition of celebrating National Hospital Week each May. Next week, May 10-16, is National Hospital Week.

“This important week gives us all the opportunity to highlight our hospitals, health systems and health care providers and the innovative ways they support the needs of their community members,” according to the American Hospital Association website, www.aha.org.

“We usually plan a week of activities for our staff,” Don Hutson, CEO of Harrisburg Medical Center, said.

Last year, Hutson and Blake Mathis, who works in the accounting department, played guitars and sang during the annual picnic. However, this year is far from normal, and large gatherings like the hospital picnic are not allowed.

“Blake is a truly talented individual. I’m honored he lets me perform with him,” Hutson said.

Hutson and Mathis decided to do a video to encourage and celebrate the hospital staff.

“We went back and looked at some of the music we've done and decided to do John Mayer’s song ‘Waiting on the World to Change.’ We wanted to create a positive message and the song fit,” Hutson said.

They released the video to the hospital staff, then to the public through the hospital's Facebook page. A question came with the video.

“While we wait for the world to change, we asked our staff, ‘what is something positive that you have noticed during this time,’” the post read.

Hutson said this goes along with a topic they discuss in leadership and employee meetings, which is this: You can change the things within your control or influence the things in your sphere of influence. For things that do not fall in either area, you can choose your reaction.

Surviving the pandemic has been like that for many people, according to Hutson. Most of us cannot end the stay-at-home order or make the coronavirus go away. We can choose to shop for someone who is high risk or attend a drive-in prayer event at a local hospital. We choose our reactions to the rest.

“So far, we’re getting some very positive comments,” Hutson said.

The video was posted to Facebook at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and began getting shared.

“We at Harrisburg Medical Center have been thrilled with the outpouring of support from local individuals, groups, businesses and churches,” Hutson said. “We are very happy to exist in our community.”

Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flo Dudley
Obituaries

Flo Dudley

  • Updated

BONNIE — Erma Floene (Smith) McKenzie Dudley, 90, passed from this life to her Heavenly home at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News