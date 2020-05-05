Harrisburg Medical Center waits for the world to change with positive video

“While we wait for the world to change, we asked our staff, ‘what is something positive that you have noticed during this time,’” the post read.

Hutson said this goes along with a topic they discuss in leadership and employee meetings, which is this: You can change the things within your control or influence the things in your sphere of influence. For things that do not fall in either area, you can choose your reaction.

Surviving the pandemic has been like that for many people, according to Hutson. Most of us cannot end the stay-at-home order or make the coronavirus go away. We can choose to shop for someone who is high risk or attend a drive-in prayer event at a local hospital. We choose our reactions to the rest.

“So far, we’re getting some very positive comments,” Hutson said.

The video was posted to Facebook at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and began getting shared.

“We at Harrisburg Medical Center have been thrilled with the outpouring of support from local individuals, groups, businesses and churches,” Hutson said. “We are very happy to exist in our community.”

