Harrisburg native, foreign policy expert to speak Friday at SIC

Andy Abell

Andy Abell, a Harrisburg native and expert on Mideast foreign policy will be sharing insights and about his journey from Saline County to the U.S. State Department during a free presentation Friday at Southeastern Illinois College.

Abell served for 30 years as an analyst and policy specialist for the state department where he helped ot shape American foreign policy in the Middle East. Later he worked the department’s Ukraine desk, assisting in the formation of the American response to the Russian invasion.

A graduate of Southeastern Illinois College, Abell recent retired after 30 years of diplomatic and military service.

His presentation is hosted by the SIC student government and will be at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 in the B126 West Lecture Hall. The event is open free and open to the public, but those wishing to attend should RSVP to Matt Lees at matt.lees@sic.edu or by calling (618) 252-5400.

— The Southern

