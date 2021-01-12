Harrisburg pub sustains 'significant' damage in fire

Harrisburg Fire Department responded to a fire at Route 13 Pub at 9:16 p.m. Monday.
Harrisburg Fire Chief John Gunning said there was heavy smoke in the building, but firefighters were able to keep the fire isolated to a small area. Gunning said the fire caused significant damage to the pub.
“That strip is all wood structures built from heavy timber and we didn’t want it to spread,” Gunning said of the building across the street from the Saline County Courthouse.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and returned to the station by around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
— Marilyn Halstead