Harrisburg remembers Leap Day Tornado and its victims

HARRISBURG — Former Mayor Eric Gregg promised the families of victims of the 2012 Leap Day Tornado in the days just after the tornado hit that he would never forget those who perished in the devastation. Friday morning as he began to speak during a memorial service, he pulled out a worn piece of paper to read their names, a piece of paper he always carries with him even eight years later.

He then read the names of Jaylynn Ferrell, 22; Lynda Hull, 74; Mary Osman, 75; R. Blaine Mauney, 74; Donna Mae Rann, 61; Randall Earl Rann, 64; Donald R. Smith, 70, and Gregory Swierk, 50, who all perished in the tornado.

During the early hours of Leap Day 2012, an EF4 twister reached Harrisburg at 4:56 a.m., cutting an eight-mile path of devastation through town, then continued toward Ridgway.

Gregg said during clean-up, which began later that day and continued for days and weeks after the tornado, no one looked at race, religion or social status, but did what was right for Southern Illinois.

“Those who lost the most, encouraged us the most,” he said. “Heroes emerged that day who will never be recognized.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Current Mayor John McPeek opened the ceremony by saying, “We celebrate people and the power of a memory.”