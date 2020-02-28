Harrisburg remembers Leap Day Tornado and its victims

HARRISBURG — Former Mayor Eric Gregg promised the families of victims of the 2012 Leap Day Tornado in the days just after the tornado hit that he would never forget those who perished in the devastation. Friday morning as he began to speak during a memorial service, he pulled out a worn piece of paper to read their names, a piece of paper he always carries with him even eight years later.
He then read the names of Jaylynn Ferrell, 22; Lynda Hull, 74; Mary Osman, 75; R. Blaine Mauney, 74; Donna Mae Rann, 61; Randall Earl Rann, 64; Donald R. Smith, 70, and Gregory Swierk, 50, who all perished in the tornado.
During the early hours of Leap Day 2012, an EF4 twister reached Harrisburg at 4:56 a.m., cutting an eight-mile path of devastation through town, then continued toward Ridgway.
Gregg said during clean-up, which began later that day and continued for days and weeks after the tornado, no one looked at race, religion or social status, but did what was right for Southern Illinois.
“Those who lost the most, encouraged us the most,” he said. “Heroes emerged that day who will never be recognized.”
You have free articles remaining.
Current Mayor John McPeek opened the ceremony by saying, “We celebrate people and the power of a memory.”
State Sen. Dale Fowler, who also served as mayor of Harrisburg, said he remembers the outpouring of support from the region and the entire nation. He also assured the crowd that the lives of those lost in the tornado will never be forgotten.
Rhonda Belford, a singer and songwriter, sang her song “We are Here,” written in remembrance of the Leap Day Tornado.
“This community will always be here to remember the lives that were lost,” she said.
Teresa Pankey sang "The National Anthem” and “God Bless America.” Jerry Wells, pastor of Dorrisville Social Brethren Church, and Bobby Gentry, pastor of River of Life Pentecostal Church, offered opening and closing prayers during the service.
Today is the second Leap Day anniversary of the tornado. The city planned its remembrance a day early. The families of the eight people who died as a result of the tornado will have a memorial service Saturday morning at the memorial, which sits near First Mid Bank & Trust at 719 Rollie Moore Drive.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078