Harrison Bruce Historical Village to again offer Summer Sunday programs

CARTERVILLE - History buffs take note. Summer Sunday programs are about to get underway on the John A. Logan College campus in Carterville.

"Now and Then," a presentation tied in with the Harrison Bruce Historical Village, will feature music, vendors, tours of the historical buildings, refreshments, crafts, and a variety of activities to view such as spinning, weaving, lace making, circular knitting and rope making.

One of the featured attractions is Purdy School, a one-room schoolhouse that was commonplace several generations ago.

Programs run from 1 to 4 p.m. each Sunday this summer, beginning on June 26. Admission is free to the public.

According to Cheryl Trench, a Historical Village docent, the Harrison House will also be open for tours. Henry Nicolaides, who restored the vintage and valued Chickering piano, will be in concert.

The Harrison Bruce Historical Village opened on the JALC campus in April of 2012 under then-President Dr. Robert L. Mees.

Trench said carriage lights for nighttime viewing were later added and various other upgrades were made to the buildings. The premises are maintained by college grounds department staff.

Tours are available now through December. Volunteers at the village are local residents who serve as docents, Purdy School teachers, craftsmen and gardeners.

For more information, contact Rose May, administrative assistant for events and conferences at the college, at 618-985-3741, Ext. 8343.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0