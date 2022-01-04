Have plus-size outfits? This SOIL sister wants to donate them to Carbondale nonprofits.

CARBONDALE ― Non-profits in Carbondale that offer free clothing, including the Warming Center and Rainbow Café, are struggling to find larger sizes of clothing.

Maggie Degen, a board member of Rainbow Café and part of the SOIL sisters, is working to fill this need.

Degen recalls one evening she was working at Rainbow Café around homecoming. Several youths were running in and out of the bathroom trying on dresses and various other items of clothing from the community closet.

“And I noticed that youth that were not a standard small size, were really struggling. And because I'm a big gal, and have struggled myself, it really just sort of hit home,” Degen said.

Degen said she had been working on a weight watchers program for over a year along with her best friend and co-worker and realized as she went through her closet, she had about four sizes of clothing. She sorted them and began to send them where they were most needed.

Once she began doing this, her friends, other Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from the St. Louis area and other community members began going through their closets to do the same.

“My goal specifically was to make the community closet more size inclusive for plus size individuals,” Degen said. “But it sort of expanded. Just last week, my neighbor, who is tiny, gave me a bag of clothes for little bitty adults. And I assume those folks are as challenged as us ... to find used clothing. So that's how it started, it's just grown of its own accord.”

Degen said her project, that started from the simple act of cleaning out her closet, is something everyone can do.

“There are so many ways that you can give back to your community. I just think that people need to be creative and share the wealth, whatever that may be,” Degen said. “There's always somebody who needs what you no longer do.”

Degen said she is happy to give to any non-profit in need of the clothing. Currently she brings the items to the Rainbow Café and the Warming Center based on which donations are right for each location.

There is a need for more plus-size clothing for those who present as male, Degen said.

To contact Degen to donate or to ask for help with your organization, she can be reached through the SOIL sister’s email address at: SOILSistersDirtyHoes@gmail.com.

