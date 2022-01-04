Have plus-size outfits? This SOIL sister wants to donate them to Carbondale nonprofits.

The SOIL Sisters, “Ferda Boyce” (left) and “Mothra Stewart.”
Byron Hetzler
CARBONDALE ― Non-profits in Carbondale that offer free clothing, including the Warming Center and Rainbow Café, are struggling to find larger sizes of clothing.
Maggie Degen, a board member of Rainbow Café and part of the SOIL sisters, is working to fill this need.
Degen recalls one evening she was working at Rainbow Café around homecoming. Several youths were running in and out of the bathroom trying on dresses and various other items of clothing from the community closet. “And I noticed that youth that were not a standard small size, were really struggling. And because I'm a big gal, and have struggled myself, it really just sort of hit home,” Degen said.
Degen said she had been working on a weight watchers program for over a year along with her best friend and co-worker and realized as she went through her closet, she had about four sizes of clothing. She sorted them and began to send them where they were most needed. Once she began doing this, her friends, other Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from the St. Louis area and other community members began going through their closets to do the same.
“My goal specifically was to make the community closet more size inclusive for plus size individuals,” Degen said. “But it sort of expanded. Just last week, my neighbor, who is tiny, gave me a bag of clothes for little bitty adults. And I assume those folks are as challenged as us ... to find used clothing. So that's how it started, it's just grown of its own accord.”
Degen said her project, that started from the simple act of cleaning out her closet, is something everyone can do. “There are so many ways that you can give back to your community. I just think that people need to be creative and share the wealth, whatever that may be,” Degen said. “There's always somebody who needs what you no longer do.” Degen said she is happy to give to any non-profit in need of the clothing. Currently she brings the items to the Rainbow Café and the Warming Center based on which donations are right for each location. There is a need for more plus-size clothing for those who present as male, Degen said. To contact Degen to donate or to ask for help with your organization, she can be reached through the SOIL sister’s email address at: SOILSistersDirtyHoes@gmail.com.
Photos: Favorite photos of 2021
Water cascades from the spillway at the Herrin Reservoir No. 2 on Wednesday morning.
Byron Hetzler
Kent Mason has retired after 55 years of working at Arnette’s Barbershop in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Dale Croft waves an American flag from the Veterans Memorial Overpass in support of former President Trump on Wednesday afternoon in Carterville. Croft said responses from the passing traffic on Route 13 was evenly divided between for and against the former president.
Byron Hetzler
A visitor to Ferne Clyffe State Park uses stepping stones to cross a stream near the Big Rocky Hollow Trail on Tuesday near Goreville.
Byron Hetzler
A visitor to Ferne Clyffe State Park photographs the waterfall at the end of the Big Rocky Hollow Trail on Tuesday near Goreville.
Byron Hetzler
An SIU student crosses the pedestrian bridge over South Illinois Avenue as the snow falls on Wednesday in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
SIU enjoy a sunny afternoon sledding on the hill next to the Banterra Center on Tuesday in Carbondale following Monday’s snowstorm a second day of canceled classes. More snow is in the forecast for today.
Byron Hetzler
A skateboarder passes by a pattern of light and shadows on the steps of Morris Library on the SIU campus on Tuesday in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
TAKING ONE FOR THE TEAM
Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez gets a cold bath in a dunking booth as part of a fundraising effort by employees in his office for Special Olympics Illinois on Monday in Murphysboro. Several other organizations in the region are planning fundraising events for Special Olympics this week as well.
Byron Hetzler
Employees from Burke Electric install solar panels at the Carbondale Public Safety Center on Friday morning as part of the city’s project to generate approximately 1.875 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy through solar installations at the Public Safety Center, Civic Center and Southeast Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Byron Hetzler
Denver Powers fills out his ballot at the Carbondale Precinct 2 polling place in the gym of the Carbondale Middle School on Tuesday.
Byron Hetzler
Mike Wilhelm of Cincinnati, Ohio, gets low to get a photo of a small cottonmouth crossing Snake Road on Wednesday afternoon in the Shawnee National Forest. Wilhelm has been making an annual trip to the area since 2017 to experience the migration. The road remains closed through May 15 for the seasonal migration of reptiles and amphibians.
Byron Hetzler
VIEW FROM ABOVE
A barred owl scans a field for potential prey in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge on Sunday evening.
Byron Hetzler
Amari (right), a sophomore at Marion High School, is moved by the show of support from protestors as she stands with her sister, Asia Gossett, during a rally in front of the school on Monday condemning the alleged racist remarks directed at her by a track coach last week.
Byron Hetzler
Scenes from SIU graduation ceremonies at Saluki Stadium on Saturday morning in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
A pedestrian is framed by an empty bike rack near Faner Hall on the SIU campus on Tuesday morning in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
An adult red-shouldered hawk (right) looks over one of its growing chicks in their nest near Campus Lake on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Luke Johnson (left) and his cousin, Reagan Johnson, attach new boards to the fishing dock near the Wolf Creek Causeway on Crab Orchard Lake on Thursday in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge as part of Luke’s Eagle Scout project. He has enlisted the help of members of his scout troop, Carterville Troop 77, along with friends and family to complete the project this summer.
Byron Hetzler
A white-tailed deer passes through a wheat field along Reed Station Road outside of Carbondale on Tuesday afternoon.
Byron Hetzler
HUNTING GROUND
A great egret hunts for fish at the base of the Kinkaid Lake spillway on Monday afternoon west of Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
Long-time friends James Douglas Jr. (left) and Camron Halton do some boxing for a workout in a shady spot on the SIU campus on Tuesday afternoon in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Brien Hays rides past a large puddle leftover from morning rains at Faner Hall on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale. Dry, warm weather is forecast through the holiday weekend.
Byron Hetzler
A female ruby-throated hummingbird searches for nectar in the zinnia field at Rendleman Orchards on Tuesday afternoon near Alto Pass. The self-pick field is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Access to the field is free on weekdays, but there is a $3 per person charge for anyone over 12 on the weekends.
Byron Hetzler
DeAnna Price waves to supporters from the Carbondale and SIU communities at a send-off event on Friday evening as she prepares to depart for the Tokyo Summer Olympics to compete in the hammer throw. Price, an SIU graduate, is a leading contender to medal in the event as she threw the second longest throw in history at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month. Hammer throw qualifications get underway on July 31 with the finals on August 3.
Byron Hetzler
A VIEW LIKE NO OTHER
Visitors take in the sunset from Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest on Saturday evening. Smoke from wildfires in the Western United States continues to create hazy conditions in the region.
Byron Hetzler
IN STEP
Marching Salukis’ section leaders Daniel Garcia and Ally Peters work with the piccolo players on their marching during the second day of group’s camp in the parking lot at the Lew Hartzog Track & Field Complex at SIU on Tuesday morning in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Volunteers place flags along Route 13 in Carterville in honor of Brian Pierce, a Brooklyn Police officer who was fatally struck by a car on Aug. 4 in Venice. The flags line the route his funeral processional will make on Saturday following services at John A. Logan College to the Blairsville Cemetery.
Byron Hetzler
The hearse carrying the casket of Brian Pierce Jr. passes below onlookers on the Wolf Creek Road overpass on Route 13 as the funeral procession travels from the service at John A. Logan College to the Blairsville Cemetery on Saturday. Pierce, a Carbondale resident and Brooklyn Police officer, was fatally struck by a car while on duty in Venice on Aug. 4.
Byron Hetzler
WEEKEND HANGOUT
A bald eagle surveys the area from a tree along the banks of the Big Muddy River in southern Jackson County on Saturday afternoon.
Byron Hetzler
Onlookers get a view of Union Pacific 4014, also known as “Big Boy,” as it passes through Ware on its way to a stop in Chester before continuing on to St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. The restored 1941 steam locomotive is on a month-long tour of the Midwest before returning to its base in Cheyenne, Wyoming later this week.
Byron Hetzler
Fairgoers take a dinner break at one of the many food options at the Du Quoin State Fair on Wednesday evening. The fair continues through Monday in Du Quoin.
Byron Hetzler
STUDY BREAK
SIU student Emma Strohl finds a quiet spot outside of Faner Hall to do some studying on Thursday in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
THE END OF ANOTHER DAY
The sun sets as traffic moves along Illinois 13 through Carterville on Thursday evening. More pleasant weather is in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.
Byron Hetzler
Gary Shafer, airport manager of the Southern Illinois Airport, stands in the massive entrance to Hangar 11, one of several new projects at the airport. The hangar will be utilized by Boac, an aviation maintenance company that works on large aircraft.
Byron Hetzler
Diabolique Benton (left) is congratulated by Warden David Mitchell during a ceremony for the first 16 graduates of the Structured Impact Program at the Murphysboro Life Skills Re-entry Center on Tuesday morning. The 120-day program focuses on community service, life skills, heath and wellness, education and counseling to prepare the participants for re-entry into society.
Byron Hetzler
Sister Rachel Castillo is retiring from SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro after serving the patients and staff for 14 years.
Byron Hetzler
Nathan Holt of RP Coatings paints one of the exterior staircases on the SIU Student Recreation Center on Tuesday in Carbondale. After a cloudy day on Wednesday, more sunny fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Byron Hetzler
TWO DUCKS ON THE WATER
A pair of mallards pass along Campus Lake late on Friday afternoon in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Walker’s Bluff owners Dave and Cynde Bunch are joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state and local officials along with representatives of Elite Casinos in groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort on Wednesday afternoon. The $147.2 million project is estimated to create more than 1,000 construction jobs and more than 300 full-time jobs when the hotel and casino opens in 2023.
Byron Hetzler
Candles, representing the 119 miners killed in the Dec. 21, 1951 explosion at the Orient No. 2 mine near West Frankfort, are lit during the 70th Anniversary Memorial Service at the First Christian Church on Tuesday evening in West Frankfort.
Byron Hetzler
DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC
Traffic moves around Town Square on Wednesday evening in Marion in a multiple, long exposure image.
Byron Hetzler
