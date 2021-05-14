 Skip to main content
Health care workers promote COVID-19 vaccines in graduation-style mask toss
Pinckneyville Community Hospital

Employees at Pinckneyville Community Hospital ceremoniously on Friday toss their face masks into the air as a way to promote area residents to get their COVID vaccinations.

 Byron Hetzler

Like high school graduates eagerly anticipating the next stage of their lives, employees of Pinckneyville Community Hospital are excited about what comes next as more people get jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccines and cases continue to decline.

And, like joyous high schoolers who send their mortar boards skyward at commencement, hospital staffers participated Friday in a similar ceremony with their face masks in an effort to encourage more area residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Their ultimate goal: To reach a level of immunity, so the coverings will no longer be necessary.

Randall Dauby, hospital administrator and CEO, addressed those gathered Friday.

“At Pinckneyville Community Hospital, we take COVID vaccination very seriously,” he said.

As he concluded his remarks, several employees of the health care entity shared some of the reasons for their emphasis on vaccinations.

“For our patients,” shouted a nurse.

“For visitors,” another said, followed by four more staff members, all with reasons: “Fellow employees,” “parents,” “my children” and “friends,” they called out.

Others from the group of about 50 employees added words of encouragement for others to be vaccinated, “so that we can go mask free and see everyone’s smiling faces,” they said.






Staff and nurses together shouted, “Southern Illinois, this is our shot!” before ceremoniously tossing their masks into the air with cheers. 

Dauby said that even though a mask mandate remains in effect for everyone inside the facility, he is hopeful that the hospital so will be able to modify protocols.

“Here at the hospital, we are going to continue to encourage mask wearing until the governor or the state decide that we can go to stage five (in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois COVID-19 recovery plan),” he said.

He said that “a majority” of hospital staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations, adding Pinckneyville Community Hospital has one of the highest vaccination rates of all critical access hospitals in Illinois.

Just over 26% of adults in Perry County have been fully vaccinated, about 1% more than the rate in neighboring Franklin County and less than the 32% rate in Jackson County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Statewide, almost 37% of Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The more people get vaccinated, the more we can get back to normal,” he said. “We’re all looking forward to the day we can take our masks off.”

Dauby said the ceremony is part of the “Southern Illinois, This is Our Shot” campaign, a collaborative effort of a number of health care bodies in the region.

The mask-tossing event was the brainchild of Blake Thornton, director of quality and risk management for Pinckneyville Community Hospital.

“If we can change one mind to help get through the pandemic, we’ve done our job,” he said. “We wanted to stress the importance of being vaccinated and show what it will take to get things back to normal."

President Joe Biden is highlighting new efforts to encourage Americans to get COVID-19 shots, including free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as the pace of shots nationally declines and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.
Higher Education Reporter

Les covers higher education as well as business and faith. A three-degree graduate of SIU, he has written for The Southern since 2009, joining the newsroom staff in 2021. Contact him at les.odell@thesouthern.com or 618-351-5036.

