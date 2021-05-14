Health care workers promote COVID-19 vaccines in graduation-style mask toss

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staff and nurses together shouted, “Southern Illinois, this is our shot!” before ceremoniously tossing their masks into the air with cheers.

Dauby said that even though a mask mandate remains in effect for everyone inside the facility, he is hopeful that the hospital so will be able to modify protocols.

“Here at the hospital, we are going to continue to encourage mask wearing until the governor or the state decide that we can go to stage five (in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois COVID-19 recovery plan),” he said.

He said that “a majority” of hospital staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations, adding Pinckneyville Community Hospital has one of the highest vaccination rates of all critical access hospitals in Illinois.

Just over 26% of adults in Perry County have been fully vaccinated, about 1% more than the rate in neighboring Franklin County and less than the 32% rate in Jackson County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Statewide, almost 37% of Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The more people get vaccinated, the more we can get back to normal,” he said. “We’re all looking forward to the day we can take our masks off.”