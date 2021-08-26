Health care workers stretched thin; 3% of ICU beds available in Southern Illinois

News on Thursday of Pritzker's vaccine mandate for health care workers arrived as the region's hospitals were already stretched past their limits.
ICU bed availability stood at only 3% for Region 5 in Southern Illinois, Pritzker said, as patients — who are overwhelmingly unvaccinated — continued to fill up hospitals and stretch resources.
The same day, SIH hit an all-time high of 70 COVID-19 patients at its Herrin and Carbondale locations, according to Rosslind Rice, communications coordinator for the SIH system.
Rice said SIH recently had to make the tough call of canceling or postponing critical open heart surgeries on a case-by-case basis, with too few critical care staff members available due to the COVID strain.
One of the area's largest employers and health care systems, SIH, announced just a week prior that they would be mandating vaccinations for all of their employees.
"SIH is grateful for any and all support involving vaccination and applauds the governor’s announcement. With Region 5 holding the lowest (COVID-19) vaccination rates, the highest rates of community transmission and the lowest number of available ICU beds in Illinois, we are at a critical moment. We continue to encourage individuals with fears and concerns to talk with their primary care doctor or a trusted healthcare professional," Rice said.
An overwhelming majority of SIH's COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
"We are stretched to our very limit," Rice told The Southern. "Our youngest patient on a ventilator right now is just 28 years old," she added.
Of the 22 patients in SIH's ICU, as of Aug. 23, just one was vaccinated. Of the 19 patients on a ventilator as of Aug. 23, only one was vaccinated.
Amy Spiller, marketing coordinator for Heartland Regional in Marion, the region is once again faced with rising cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
"Unvaccinated patients are filling up our inpatient and intensive care unit beds at an alarming rate," she said.
"We echo Governor Pritzker’s statements today and fully support vaccinations. Vaccines have been proven safe and effective at reducing the risk of becoming infected, seriously ill, or spreading the infection to others. As a tool, vaccines are the most efficient and lifesaving measure we have against this virus. Masks also continue to be an important tool to helping curb the spread of the virus," Spiller said.
Spiller said health care workers are once again under great stress.
"They have dedicated their lives to fighting the pandemic and caring for our community – and they fight still. At Heartland Regional, we are taking every opportunity to encourage our nurses and care providers to get vaccinated, including regional vaccination campaigns, vaccination clinics, and providing paid time off to receive the vaccine or manage any side effects," she said.
As the region combats this second pandemic wave, Heartland urged the community on Thursday to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and maintain physical distancing.
These efforts will allow our hospital to maintain the proper capacity to continue caring for our families, friends, and neighbors, she said.
Extended COVID-19 testing hours
Heartland on Thursday also announced the hospital is expanding its COVID-19 testing hours due to increased demand.
Beginning immediately, the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, located behind the hospital on Route 13 in Marion, will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointment or pre-registration is required.