Health care workers stretched thin; 3% of ICU beds available in Southern Illinois

An overwhelming majority of SIH's COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

"We are stretched to our very limit," Rice told The Southern. "Our youngest patient on a ventilator right now is just 28 years old," she added.

Of the 22 patients in SIH's ICU, as of Aug. 23, just one was vaccinated. Of the 19 patients on a ventilator as of Aug. 23, only one was vaccinated.

Amy Spiller, marketing coordinator for Heartland Regional in Marion, the region is once again faced with rising cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

"Unvaccinated patients are filling up our inpatient and intensive care unit beds at an alarming rate," she said.

"We echo Governor Pritzker’s statements today and fully support vaccinations. Vaccines have been proven safe and effective at reducing the risk of becoming infected, seriously ill, or spreading the infection to others. As a tool, vaccines are the most efficient and lifesaving measure we have against this virus. Masks also continue to be an important tool to helping curb the spread of the virus," Spiller said.

Spiller said health care workers are once again under great stress.