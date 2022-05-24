Health officials say boosters, vaccines help guard against rising COVID numbers

As the Centers for Disease Control announced it recommends a booster dose of vaccine for children, COVID-19 numbers in Illinois are creeping upward.

Shawna Rhine, health educator for Southern Seven Health Department, said Johnson and Massac counties are now at the medium community level of the virus. They are joined by Jackson County, which also is at the medium community level.

On Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 40,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois since May 13, including 56 deaths.

According to the CDC, eight Illinois counties are now rated at the "high" risk community level for COVID-19 cases and 39 counties are rated at medium. Our region has only three counties at the medium level. Other counties remain at the low level.

Bart Hagston, administrator of the Jackson County Health Department, said they had two new cases per day in April. They now have 20 cases per day.

The CDC uses three metrics to determine community level: New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents for the past seven days, the seven-day average percent of staffed, inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and new cases per 100,000 residents.

“According to the CDC, Jackson County went from the low to medium community level,” Hagston said. “We are just trying to get people to pay attention and take extra precautions.”

Hagston added that the medium community level means anyone who is immunocompromised or at higher risk, such as the elderly, need to think about adding precautions and talk to their medical provider about their higher risk.

That means returning to some of the precautions used earlier in the pandemic – wearing a mask, social distancing and washing or disinfecting your hands.

“Certainly, those people who come into contact with higher risk individuals may want to protect them by adding precautions,” Hagston said, adding that we are still promoting the same things.

Last week, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that it supports the recommendation by the CDC of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

IDPH issued an advisory to vaccine providers throughout the state endorsing the booster for children 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A fourth booster vaccine is recommended for adults.

Staying up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters helps protect you from the virus, according to Hagston.

On Monday, IDPH announced it is making another change to its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts and individual case investigation telephone calls to focus on a more strategic approach of automated case notifications.

Starting June 1, IDPH will no longer make individual case investigation calls to persons positive with COVID-19. Instead, those individuals will receive an automated message. IDPH notifications to COVID-19 cases had previously included a call back option from contact tracers and individual case investigations of persons 65 years of age and older.

Under the new system, positive COVID-19 cases reported in the Illinois National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (I-NEDSS) will receive an SMS message in English and Spanish which reads:

“IDPH has important info for you: Call 312-777-1999 or visit dph.illinois.gov/covidhelp?ch=sms Llame al 312-777-1999 o visite dph.illinois.gov/covidhelp?ch=sms”

The message will direct callers to resources through automated voice prompts in English, Polish, and Spanish. This new contact tracing process will not impact investigations of cases in congregate facilities, which remain a top priority for local health departments and IDPH.

The current contact tracing surge center will cease operations May 31.

Additional information is available on the IDPH Confirmed or Possible COVID-19 webpage.

