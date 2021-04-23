Healthcare is growing in Southern Illinois

When outpatient rehab moves, that will allow cardiac rehab to move from the basement to the first floor of Herrin Hospital. Cardiac rehab will get a expand its space and offer longer hours.

The hospital pharmacy also will expand and be able to fill prescriptions for hospital employees.

Budde said outpatient rehab has moved from Memorial Hospital of Carbondale to the former food court area at University Mall. Patients will no longer have to navigate the hill and steps to get into rehab, which is welcome news for anyone on crutches or with mobility issues.

Al Taylor, SIH vice president and administrator of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, said a fourth-floor expansion opened in early fall. The construction plan changed to allow rooms to change from positive to negative air flow to care for COVID-19 patients, which caused a slight delay. The project includes 13 hospital rooms, which meant a net gain of eight rooms.

Other SIH projects for 2020 and 2021 include:

A remodel of the former Regions Bank property adjacent to the hospital allowed the hospital to do COVID-19 tests in-house. The $100,000 project shortened the wait times for test results to 24 to 48 hours and created drive-through testing in Carbondale and Marion.