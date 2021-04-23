Healthcare is growing in Southern Illinois

Healthcare is vibrant and growing in Southern Illinois, even in the face of challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern Illinois Healthcare, the largest health provider in the region, has a comprehensive plan that looks toward the future.
“We’ve tried to take care of the present without losing our vision of the future,” Rex Budde, president and chief executive officers of SIH, said.
The SIH system includes hospitals in Carbondale, Herrin and Murphysboro, SIH Cancer Institute in Carterville, and clinics across the region.
Rodney Smith, SIH vice president and administrator of SIH Herrin Hospital, said the hospital has two projects underway.
The expansion of imaging will wrap up and begin scheduling patients by the end of April. The $3.3 million project will add a second MRI machine to the imaging department that is designed to help reduce anxiety. The new MRI finishes its scans in half the time of the old machine. The quick time will allow the hospital serve more people in the same amount of time.
“This unit is really the most advanced technology out there,” Smith said.
The second project is remodeling the old Anderson Furniture Warehouse to become the new home of the hospital’s outpatient rehabilitation and the outpatient rehab in the Logan Primary building. The new location will have parking close to the building and offer pediatric services.
When outpatient rehab moves, that will allow cardiac rehab to move from the basement to the first floor of Herrin Hospital. Cardiac rehab will get a expand its space and offer longer hours.
The hospital pharmacy also will expand and be able to fill prescriptions for hospital employees.
Budde said outpatient rehab has moved from Memorial Hospital of Carbondale to the former food court area at University Mall. Patients will no longer have to navigate the hill and steps to get into rehab, which is welcome news for anyone on crutches or with mobility issues.
Al Taylor, SIH vice president and administrator of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, said a fourth-floor expansion opened in early fall. The construction plan changed to allow rooms to change from positive to negative air flow to care for COVID-19 patients, which caused a slight delay. The project includes 13 hospital rooms, which meant a net gain of eight rooms.
Other SIH projects for 2020 and 2021 include:
A remodel of the former Regions Bank property adjacent to the hospital allowed the hospital to do COVID-19 tests in-house. The $100,000 project shortened the wait times for test results to 24 to 48 hours and created drive-through testing in Carbondale and Marion.
SIH broke ground on a $21 million expansion of SIH Cancer Institute in April 2020 that includes improvements to the medical oncology clinic, infusion area, laboratory, adding a pharmacy, support area, grounds, parking lot and drives. The cancer center opened in March 2015. In six years, the number of patients served at the center has more than tripled from about 100 patients per day to between 300 and 350 patients per day.
A $4.3 million expansion is underway at SIH Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, off Giant City Road that will double the size of its existing building and allow for new physicians.
A renovation of the Professional Building at MHC is underway with a price tag of $5.4 million.
Budde and Taylor said they also have a “wish list” of projects for the Carbondale hospital campus that includes renovating and expanding the emergency department, adding a transitional care unit, expanding the obstetrics and maternity department to meet the increasing demands, a tower addition to the west end of the hospital and an endoscopy suite.
Budde stressed these projects are still in the planning and “thinking” stage.
“As a not-for-profit, our mission is purely to take care of our community, and we make decisions based on that mission,” Smith said.
Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, part of Quorum Health, broke ground on a 15,600-square-foot, multi-specialty facility in October, 2020. The project marks the first new construction on the hospital’s main campus since Heartland Regional opened its doors in December 2002.
“This construction project is just the latest example of Heartland Regional’s commitment to our family, friends and neighbors in Southern Illinois,” Ed Cunningham, Heartland Regional chief executive officer, said.
The new buildings will be home to three different medical specialties: orthopedics, family medicine and diagnostic imaging.
In March, HRMC launched a Wound Care Center. Physicians from multiple specialties, including podiatry, vascular, general surgery and colorectal surgery, offer a multidisciplinary approach to wound care.
In August 2020, Heartland Regional launched podiatry services. Podiatry services include diabetic limb saving procedures, foot and ankle trauma, heel pain treatment, bunion deformity correction, hammertoe correction and different areas in elective and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. techniques.
Family medicine specialists Dr. Eric Graham and Abigail Summers, FNP-BC will relocate to a new office space at the MarLexie Centere, across the street from 17th Street, on The Hill in Marion. Construction on the new office space is expected to be completed in May.
Heartland Regional Medical Center also added new lab equipment to test for COVID-19 and a drive-through collection site on the south side of the hospital. This expanded access to testing and reduced the time people spent waiting for results.
“We’re now able to process a high volume of tests at the hospital’s lab and return results very quickly,” said William Davis, Heartland Regional ACEO. “It’s made a significant improvement in the community being able to get those results to our schools, manufacturers, nursing homes, first responders and more to quickly get the information they need to manage their individual responses to the coronavirus.”
Heartland Regional continues to work closely with its sister hospitals in Southern Illinois – Anna, Red Bud, Mount Vernon and Granite City – to provide specialty care in underserved rural communities. Select providers are shared among the hospital network to ensure families don’t have to travel far to receive the care that they need.
Other local hospital projects include:
Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado completed a $34 million expansion and modernization project in October 2020 that added 55,000 square feet of new space to the 33,000 square-foot hospital.
For more information about the hospital, visit www.ferrellhosp.org.
Marshall Browning Hospital administration and board of directors broke ground on a new emergency department addition on Monday afternoon, Feb. 7. The project cost is $365,000, and it is expected to be completed by early June.
For more information, visit www.marshallbrowninghospital.com.
Pinckneyville Community Hospital opened its new wellness center building, west of the hospital parking lot, in Spring 2020. The building is home to the hospital’s therapy services and a fitness center with cardio equipment, weights, circuit training and room for stretching.
For more information, visit www.pvillehosp.org.
