Heart disease: The top killer of Southern Illinoisans

More Southern Illinoisans die of heart disease than any other condition, and while the same can be said for all of the nation and Illinois, the rate of deaths due to cardiac, coronary and related problems is significantly higher here than in other places.

Over a 20-year span, the national death rate – calculated as deaths per 100,000 residents – nationally is 211 and 214 statewide. In Southern Illinois, the number balloons to 293.

Rizwan Khan, an interventional cardiologist with SIH Prairie Heart Institute, said there are a number of reasons for the high rates of heart-related deaths in our region – and for its continued prevalence despite advancements in cardiac care.

Khan said environmental factors and personal decisions are partially to blame – things like smoking, lack of exercise and obesity, to name a few.

“If you go back 100 years, obesity wasn’t much of a problem, compared to now,” Khan explained. “Now we are more sedentary and we don’t move around much; nobody’s as active as they were back then. We have cars that take us everywhere and even our food comes to us with Uber Eats.”

To gather the data, The Southern analyzed death rates data since 1999 for 18 Southern Illinois counties using a database maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. reviewing causes of death and demographics taken from death certificates.

Khan said some conditions that may lead to heart disease are what he calls “non-modifiable,” meaning they are contributing factors individuals cannot change: genetics and age are two examples.

“The other factors – the modifiable factors – are things we can change like quitting smoking, losing weight and getting a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise three times a week. Those can make a huge difference in the chance of getting heart disease and other medical issues that can lead to a higher risk of heart disease such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol,” he explained.

He said medicine has made strides in cardiac care, much of it focused on helping people live with heart ailments, Khan explained.

“Not every effort has improved mortality rates, many of them have improved the quality of life so people can live better,” he said. “We’ve made huge advancements in mortality with successes in cardiovascular care. Forty years ago, patients would come into the hospital with a heart attack and they would sit there and things would get worse, but things are much better now. The chances that people will live longer are much higher.”

If that is the case, why is the instance of heart disease in the region still so high?

“As a society or locally, we really haven’t made as much of an effort to mitigate a lot of these risk factors in our lives, whether that includes smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and dietary habits. These are the things that we really have to work on to help put a bigger dent in the mortality rate in our region due to cardiovascular issues.”

Khan also points to relative ease with which Southern Illinoisans in some areas can get fast food or highly-processed food items and a greater difficulty they have in obtaining fresh food as one factor. Another, he said, is one of education.

“I think awareness is a huge part of it,” he said. “I don’t blame patients who don’t know what they don’t know,” he said. “If you don’t realize what choices you are making or the risk factors, you can make much of an effort to mitigate those risks.

“I think as a region and as communities, we have to build awareness,” he continued. “I think we must continue a more concerted effort to build awareness so that people know these rates are bad and what causes heart disease. This will go a long way in improving the health of our communities down the road.”