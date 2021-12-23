'Heart language' Marion man plays a role in Bible translation

Jay Gunn does not speak Cape Verdean Creole. Nor is he able to communicate in Dutch or in the native English-Creole spoken in Turks and Caicos.

In fact, he does not speak any tongues other than English, yet he has a hand in the translation of the Bible into these and 839 other languages.

Gunn, 43, is the assistant director of discipleship for Wycliffe Associates, a role which he says is a perfect fit, giving him an opportunity to serve and care for those around the world who are working on active translation projects.

Think of Gunn as a staff pastor for all of the other employees and volunteers of the not-for-profit organization.

“My primary role right now is to be a sort of chaplain for our team,” Gunn explained. “I am the one who just checks in with people, making sure they are being taken care of. To use a phrase from my days as a United Methodist pastor, my job is to ask them, ‘How is it with your soul?’”

Gunn used a Biblical example to describe his position.

“In the Book of Exodus, it was the job of Aaron and Hur to help Moses hold up his hands so Israel would prevail. It’s my job to keep our guys’ hands in the air as they go and do what God has called us to do as an organization,” he said.

How Gunn landed in the role is a story in itself. Having worked as a conductor with Amtrak for eight years, he said in 2020 he could sense cutbacks and layoffs coming because of the pandemic. He saw an ad for a regional director position with Wycliffe Associates. The Orlando-based group was looking for someone to handle relationships with churches and translators in the Pacific Region. His application led to several conversations with administrators and leaders, who eventually invited Gunn and several other applicants to an in-person, multi-day interview in Florida.

Despite being in meetings with others competing for the same job, Gunn said he felt, not animosity toward the others, but rather a sense of shared mission.

Gunn shared his experience. “Through the beginning of the week, I had this thought that I just wanted to take care of these guys, but there was nothing in the organizational chart for that,” he said. “Then on Wednesday, Sam, who would be our director opened up and said he was creating a new position with the organization. He said, ‘We’ve been doing this for four years and I have this desire for someone to take care of my guys, to look out for them, sort of like a chaplain. Do you guys have any ideas?’ he asked. I had goosebumps and told him what I had been feeling.”

Wycliffe Associates had found their man and Gunn had found a new calling. Today, working remotely from his home in Marion, Gunn leads regularly scheduled staff devotional videos, making face-to-face check-ins over Zoom, leading team chapels and prayers as well as just checking in with people, providing support and encouragement and helping however he can. He said his role is ever-changing.

“One of the cool things is it’s always in process. We don’t know how it will look in the future,” he said. “Right now we are looking at how best to do the team care aspect of things.”

Gunn said the goal is to lend support to those placed internationally, who work with locals, training and helping them translate the Bible into their native tongues – what Gunn calls “heart languages.”

“Heart language is what people speak when they are at home, when they are with their families. It’s the language they dream in and they language they speak from the heart, whether or not it is the official language in their country,” he explained.

He said the work is overwhelming, but very rewarding.

“There are still thousands of languages that do not have a Bible. In my Midwestern American church context, I’ve never known life without the Bible. I can’t imagine those who do not have that,” he said. “To hear people read from the Bible in their own heart language for the first time, it is a feeling you never forget. It’s life-changing and I am excited to be part of that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0