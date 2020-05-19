Heartland COO uses haircut to raise more than $2,000 for American Heart Association

MARION — Over the past two months, Southern Illinoisans have gotten a little shaggy as COVID-19 safety precautions have kept people everywhere from getting a haircut.
So, Heartland Regional Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Vince Green decided to bring a little humor to this stressful and unusual time by allowing employees to choose his next haircut in exchange for a donation to the American Heart Association.
For every donation made through midnight May 17, donors could vote on “Vince’s Next Haircut.” Potential hairstyles included The Mr. T, George Costanza and Vin Diesel.
The winner: The George Costanza, which is modeled after the popular "Seinfeld" character.
On Monday, Green received his new haircut from local barber Evan Porter of The Avenue Barbershop and Salon.
While the Mr. T led the votes for most of the week, donors from Green’s former employer in Indiana and family voted the George Costanza into first place. “I thought Mr. T would win until a few last-minute donations,” Green said.
The event raised $2,012.77 for the American Heart Association.
Green selected the American Heart Association as the beneficiary of the fundraiser because he wanted to support those who are currently battling heart disease and remember those who fought heart disease and did not survive.
“I chose American Heart Association because heart disease has affected me through family members and friends. My grandmother is currently fighting congestive heart failure. My Uncle Steve had a partial blockage that was found on a routine heart scan. My college friend died when we were in our mid-30s,” Green said.
Green and Porter wore masks during the haircut. Staff who came into the hospital courtyard to watch the event also wore masks and practiced social distancing. Green added that a lot of folks watched from the cafeteria.
And, yes, he would do it again in similar circumstances.
“It was a fun way to bring a little humor during a stressful time,” Green said.
