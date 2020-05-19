Heartland COO uses haircut to raise more than $2,000 for American Heart Association

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARION — Over the past two months, Southern Illinoisans have gotten a little shaggy as COVID-19 safety precautions have kept people everywhere from getting a haircut.

So, Heartland Regional Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Vince Green decided to bring a little humor to this stressful and unusual time by allowing employees to choose his next haircut in exchange for a donation to the American Heart Association.

For every donation made through midnight May 17, donors could vote on “Vince’s Next Haircut.” Potential hairstyles included The Mr. T, George Costanza and Vin Diesel.

The winner: The George Costanza, which is modeled after the popular "Seinfeld" character.

On Monday, Green received his new haircut from local barber Evan Porter of The Avenue Barbershop and Salon.

While the Mr. T led the votes for most of the week, donors from Green’s former employer in Indiana and family voted the George Costanza into first place. “I thought Mr. T would win until a few last-minute donations,” Green said.

The event raised $2,012.77 for the American Heart Association.