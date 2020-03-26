Heartland Regional Medical Center creates hotline, restricts visitors because of COVID-19

MARION — Heartland Regional Medical Center has made some changes because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Heartland Regional Medical Center has established a call-ahead hotline number, 888-543-2786, to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

Heartland is urging individuals to call before seeking testing or care for a coronavirus related concern. Those who are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, or those who believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus, should call the hotline.

A trained staff member will be available between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week to provide guidance concerning screenings, care and protective protocols in accordance with current Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Anyone who is experiencing an emergency and needs care of any kind should visit the emergency room without delay.

Also, the hospital updated its visitor policy on Thursday.

Hospital Access and Visitor Restrictions are in effect at Heartland to help protect patients, staff and the community. The restrictions include: