Heartland Regional Medical Center creates hotline, restricts visitors because of COVID-19

MARION — Heartland Regional Medical Center has made some changes because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Heartland Regional Medical Center has established a call-ahead hotline number, 888-543-2786, to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
Heartland is urging individuals to call before seeking testing or care for a coronavirus related concern. Those who are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, or those who believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus, should call the hotline.
A trained staff member will be available between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week to provide guidance concerning screenings, care and protective protocols in accordance with current Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Anyone who is experiencing an emergency and needs care of any kind should visit the emergency room without delay.
Also, the hospital updated its visitor policy on Thursday.
Hospital Access and Visitor Restrictions are in effect at Heartland to help protect patients, staff and the community. The restrictions include:
• Visitors must enter the hospital through the main entrance. All other entrances are closed to the public.
• Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Patients are limited to one adult visitor.
• No visitors younger than age 17 are allowed.
• The cafeteria is closed to the public.
• All visitors will be asked screening questions by designated staff.
• Visitors with upper respiratory symptoms including a fever, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave the facility immediately.
• Patients undergoing a surgical procedure or cardiac catheterization will be allowed one adult visitor during the time of the patient’s procedure and 30 minutes after the patient reaches his/her assigned room.
Some exceptions to visitor restrictions may be made in special circumstances. Check with the nursing staff if you have questions.
”These guidelines are for the protection of patients, staff, and the community. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” said Herby Voss, Heartland Regional Medical Center spokesman.
