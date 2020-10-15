Heartland Regional Medical Center expands by adding new medical office building

Dr. Richard Morgan, medical director of orthopedic services at HRMC, talked about the importance of having quality healthcare in the city of Marion. His father, a family practice physician, helped bring the hospital to Marion in 1953. Before the hospital opened, residents had to travel to Carbondale or Herrin if they needed treatment outside their local doctor’s office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Marion deserves its own quality health care facility, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” he said.

Morgan also talked about the importance of relationships when working in health care in your hometown. He said it builds trust in the doctor-patient relationship when you live in the place you practice. He said it builds faith and trust, which results in greater compliance in his patients.

“Exciting things are happening in Marion,” Mayor Mike Absher said.

He told those gathered at the hospital and attending virtually that health care comes up in every discussion the city has with companies interested in locating businesses in Marion. Companies also want to know about schools, affordable housing, workforce and training opportunities and sustainability.

“Health care always gets mentioned, and usually first. Health care is an integral component to economic development,” Absher said.