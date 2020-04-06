Heartland Regional Medical Center expands community donation program

MARION — The team at Heartland Regional Medical Center has established new policies and guidance for the community regarding personal protective equipment (PPE), including homemade cloth masks.
“We have been humbled by the community donations of masks and other supplies that have come in thus far, which serve as additional safety measures, not replacements,” Heartland Regional CEO Ed Cunningham said. “As of today, our hospital is appropriately stocked with protective equipment and supplies for our employees.”
How can you help?
In keeping with clinical guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Word Health Organization, the hospital has established policies to guide the appropriate use of PPE to protect patients and health care workers while being good stewards of supplies. Like all hospitals nationwide, Heartland Regional joins health systems in concerns for supplies during an international shortage. Here are some guidelines for individuals and businesses interested in supporting the hospital.
If an organization has a surplus of N95 masks to donate to the hospital, call the materials management director at 618-998-7857 to make arrangements.
Homemade masks
Like other hospitals across the country, Heartland’s policies include specific clinical protocols for extended use and reuse of certain supplies based on detailed guidance from the CDC and WHO. Members of the public may sew and donate cloth masks to help conserve and preserve surgical masks and PPE.
Individuals and groups interested in donating homemade masks are asked to contact Heartland Regional marketing director Herby Voss by email at herby_voss@quorumhealth.com.
PPE and medical supplies
Currently, Heartland’s supply chain is holding, and the hospital has sufficient supplies and equipment to meet the demand, hospital officials say. Anyone who has medical supplies or products from a verifiable vendor source in bulk quantities may contact Heartland Regional Emergency Manager Nikolas Fort by email at nikolas_fort@quorumhealth.com to discuss a donation.
Medical supplies should be in an unopened box or individually wrapped. Supplies must meet internal safety requirements and certifications, and all will be inspected and verified upon receipt. The supplies hospital officials will consider accepting include:
- Surgical masks;
- N95 masks (3M 1860, 1870, 8210, 9210, or similar codes) — NIOSH performance standard;
- Sterile nasopharyngeal specimen collection swabs (specifically BD No. 220531);
- Disinfectant wipes (PDI, Clorox, CaviWipes);
- Cloth masks;
- Isolation or surgical gowns;
- Patient exam gloves (non-latex);
- Bunny suits;
- Disposable face shields;
- Boot covers;
- Reusable half mask respirators (ex. 3M-6200) and filter cartridges;
- Goggles; and
- Non-disposable face shields (for use with chemicals and/or machining).
“We are honored to see how all our families, friends and neighbors are coming together and thank you for the outpouring of support we’ve received over the past several days and weeks,” Cunningham said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.