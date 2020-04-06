Heartland Regional Medical Center expands community donation program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MARION — The team at Heartland Regional Medical Center has established new policies and guidance for the community regarding personal protective equipment (PPE), including homemade cloth masks.

“We have been humbled by the community donations of masks and other supplies that have come in thus far, which serve as additional safety measures, not replacements,” Heartland Regional CEO Ed Cunningham said. “As of today, our hospital is appropriately stocked with protective equipment and supplies for our employees.”

How can you help?

In keeping with clinical guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Word Health Organization, the hospital has established policies to guide the appropriate use of PPE to protect patients and health care workers while being good stewards of supplies. Like all hospitals nationwide, Heartland Regional joins health systems in concerns for supplies during an international shortage. Here are some guidelines for individuals and businesses interested in supporting the hospital.

If an organization has a surplus of N95 masks to donate to the hospital, call the materials management director at 618-998-7857 to make arrangements.

Homemade masks