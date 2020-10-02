Heartland Regional Medical Center offers quick COVID-19 tests at drive-thru site

MARION — Officials at Heartland Regional Medical Center announced Friday they have purchased new equipment and added a drive-thru collection site that will expand their ability to collect and process COVID-19 tests.
Heartland Regional’s drive-thru, call-ahead COVID-19 testing site, located behind the hospital on Illinois 13 in Marion, provides testing from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Patients receive a nasopharyngeal swab test in a drive-thru tent without leaving their vehicle.
HRMC assistant chief executive officer William Davis believes the ability to do more tests and do them quickly is crucial in fighting the pandemic.
“As the CDC said, to get infections of coronavirus under control, we will have to do more testing,” Davis said.
He added that getting the tests and results quickly will let people know what they need to do, whether that is continue to quarantine or return to work and other activities. This is especially crucial for residential care centers, schools, first responders, and in other settings where the virus could spread rapidly.
The new equipment is located in the lab at Heartland Regional and meets the highest standards from the Illinois Department of Public Health, hospital officials said. According to HRMC laboratory director Charity Stucker, the equipment will allow HRMC to process a high volume of COVID-19 testing, with most results available in less than 48 hours.
The new machines can process up to 900 tests per day. Leaders at HRMC estimate the lab will run approximately 300 tests per day, based on current demand and availability of testing supplies. Stucker said the new machine, from Fisher Thermo Science, performs real-time PCR tests.
“From a scientific perspective, I’m excited to have the equipment in our lab,” Stucker said.
She said the staff has been trained and the machinery is set up. Testing at the drive-thru site began Friday.
HRMC previously relied on outside labs for processing COVID-19 tests, with results averaging three days or more, depending on demand. Some people have waited seven or eight days for results.
The shorter turnaround time will benefit the region in several ways: Providers can make better-informed care decisions and implement care plans sooner. Patients will know sooner if they need to remain quarantined. Contact tracers can quickly identify those exposed to the virus.
“Convalescent Care Centers will have information that allows them to know what to do with a patient sooner, which could prevent an outbreak,” Stucker said. She added that the virus spreads rapidly in that environment, in part, because our immune responses slow as we age. Residents also have other diseases that make them high risk for the virus.
Before seeking testing or care for any coronavirus-related concern, the public is strongly encouraged to call the HRMC call-ahead hotline at 888-543-2786. Between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week, a trained staff member will provide guidance concerning screenings, care and protective protocols from Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Davis said drive-thru testing will be used exclusively for COVID-19 testing. However, the testing does not replace the need for a professional evaluation of symptoms. Patients should discuss any symptoms with their primary care provider.
The hospital will continue to provide curb-side testing from the Express Care Clinic, on The Hill across from Krispy Kreme in Marion.
“One of our top priorities throughout this pandemic has been to expand access to testing and reduce the time people spend waiting for their results,” Davis said. “These additions to our COVID-19 response network are helping to achieve both of those goals.”
“If we can help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19, we’ve achieved our goal. With the death toll (from the virus) around 200,000, helping slow or stop the spread ultimately saves lives,” Davis said.
