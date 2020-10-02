Heartland Regional Medical Center offers quick COVID-19 tests at drive-thru site

MARION — Officials at Heartland Regional Medical Center announced Friday they have purchased new equipment and added a drive-thru collection site that will expand their ability to collect and process COVID-19 tests.

Heartland Regional’s drive-thru, call-ahead COVID-19 testing site, located behind the hospital on Illinois 13 in Marion, provides testing from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Patients receive a nasopharyngeal swab test in a drive-thru tent without leaving their vehicle.

HRMC assistant chief executive officer William Davis believes the ability to do more tests and do them quickly is crucial in fighting the pandemic.

“As the CDC said, to get infections of coronavirus under control, we will have to do more testing,” Davis said.

He added that getting the tests and results quickly will let people know what they need to do, whether that is continue to quarantine or return to work and other activities. This is especially crucial for residential care centers, schools, first responders, and in other settings where the virus could spread rapidly.