Heartland Regional Medical Center resumes additional services under ‘Phase 3’ of reopening plan

MARION — Heartland Regional Medical Center has resumed offering its full suite of health care services as the state moves into Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Reopen Illinois” plan. The hospital says it will continue to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes restricting visitors.

In May, hospitals were able to begin accepting patients again for elective surgeries in accordance with state guidance, but some other services remained on hold until June 1. Now, Heartland Regional said it has also opened up to the public services such as diagnostic imaging, its sleep clinic and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, among others.

“We are excited to get back to doing what we love: serving the people of Marion and beyond,” said Ed Cunningham, Heartland Regional CEO, in a statement.

The hospital will continue to ensure compliance with enhanced infection control protocols put in place because of COVID-19, such as separate care areas, cleaning procedures and protective equipment guidelines.

Telehealth services remain an option for patients where appropriate, the hospital said.