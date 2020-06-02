Heartland Regional Medical Center resumes additional services under ‘Phase 3’ of reopening plan

MARION — Heartland Regional Medical Center has resumed offering its full suite of health care services as the state moves into Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Reopen Illinois” plan. The hospital says it will continue to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes restricting visitors.
In May, hospitals were able to begin accepting patients again for elective surgeries in accordance with state guidance, but some other services remained on hold until June 1. Now, Heartland Regional said it has also opened up to the public services such as diagnostic imaging, its sleep clinic and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, among others.
“We are excited to get back to doing what we love: serving the people of Marion and beyond,” said Ed Cunningham, Heartland Regional CEO, in a statement.
The hospital will continue to ensure compliance with enhanced infection control protocols put in place because of COVID-19, such as separate care areas, cleaning procedures and protective equipment guidelines.
Telehealth services remain an option for patients where appropriate, the hospital said.
“It’s important we get back to caring for the community members who in some cases have been waiting with painful conditions,” Cunningham said. “We’re ready to safely welcome patients who have postponed surgeries, appointments and procedures no matter if it’s in person or on their device.”
In compliance with state guidelines and requirements, patients with elective surgeries must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a scheduled elective procedure and self-quarantine until the day of their appointment. A temperature check must also be completed at the facility on the day of the procedure.
Positive patients, or those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, are isolated in separate care areas from non-COVID-19 positive patients. Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed are still encouraged to call the hospital’s Call-Ahead Hotline at 888-534-2786 before coming to the hospital.
