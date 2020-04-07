Heartland Regional Medical Center says operations unaffected by parent company's bankruptcy filing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MARION — Quorum Health Corporation, which owns Heartland Regional Medical Center and 22 other community hospitals across the country, announced Tuesday it filed for bankruptcy.

According to a statement posted to the company's website, Quorum Health filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

According to a news release from Heartland Regional Medical Center, the hospital is unaffected by the restructuring and remains open and available to provide care to patients. Hospital employees will continue to receive their wages and benefits for the work they perform, and patients and families should experience the same care that exists today.

"This decision comes at a critical time when all hospitals are facing unprecedented challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic," Ed Cunningham, chief executive officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center, said. "This is an important step toward long-term financial stability and will ensure that our hospital has the resources and cash flow needed to address the COVID-19 crisis and continue caring for patients and the community."