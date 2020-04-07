Heartland Regional Medical Center says operations unaffected by parent company's bankruptcy filing

MARION — Quorum Health Corporation, which owns Heartland Regional Medical Center and 22 other community hospitals across the country, announced Tuesday it filed for bankruptcy.
According to a statement posted to the company's website, Quorum Health filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
According to a news release from Heartland Regional Medical Center, the hospital is unaffected by the restructuring and remains open and available to provide care to patients. Hospital employees will continue to receive their wages and benefits for the work they perform, and patients and families should experience the same care that exists today.
"This decision comes at a critical time when all hospitals are facing unprecedented challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic," Ed Cunningham, chief executive officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center, said. "This is an important step toward long-term financial stability and will ensure that our hospital has the resources and cash flow needed to address the COVID-19 crisis and continue caring for patients and the community."
Quorum CEO Bob Fish said in the company's statement that the company has been transparent about the need to reduce its debt and its interest rate.
The financial reorganization is expected to be complete within two months and will better position the hospital for future growth, according to the company's statement. The terms of the plan, which is subject to court approval, call for paying all suppliers in full — including local businesses providing goods and services.
"We’ve always been committed to serving our community and I’m so glad that will continue and grow," Cunningham said. "In addition to providing care within our own four walls, we’re seeing hundreds of patients though telemedicine and we’ll continue to find new ways to meet our community’s needs. I couldn’t be prouder of our dedicated physicians, nurses and other team members and we are grateful for the community’s loyalty and continued support through this challenging time."
Quorum Health has created a dedicated website, www.QuorumForward.com, to provide additional information and answers to questions about the restructuring.
Heartland Regional Medical Center is a 106-bed facility offering a range of health and hospital services to the residents of greater Williamson County, including diagnostic, medical, surgical and emergency services. The hospital is home to The Center for Breast Health, River to River Heart Group and The Vascular and Vein Center. To learn more, call 618-998-7000 or visit HeartlandRegional.com.
