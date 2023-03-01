The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Southern Illinois that will begin during the on Thursday evening and will last through Friday morning.

A flood watch is issued when there are conditions that are favorable for flooding. This usually involves possible excessive runoffs caused by over-flowing rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Williamson and surrounding counties are prone to flooding, because of the low-lying land and waterways which run through the region.

The end of February and beginning of March marks a turning point for the seasons, looking back at winter and ahead toward spring.

"February marks the last month of winter, and likely our last chance for significant snowfall, especially in central and Southern Illinois. Climate Prediction Center outlooks for February lean to warmer and wetter than normal conditions, as the atmosphere hangs on to the signal of a quickly weakening La Niña," Trent Ford, an Illinois State Climatologist, said that the odds are there will be wetter than normal conditions for Southern Illinois, a region which had a very wet February last year as well.

"Meanwhile, outlooks for the three-month period between February and April are also leaning to likely wetter than normal statewide, but with equal chances of above or below normal temperatures," Ford said. "The consistent signal of wetter than normal conditions for the end of winter and start of spring would continue making up for precipitation deficits from last fall; however, it also means we’ll need to keep our eye on the potential for excessive wetness and flooding this spring."

Though 2 to 4 inches of rain over the span of two days may not seem like much compared with the historical record for Illinois, which occurred in Aurora over only one day and dropped about 17 inches, the historical average precipitation for Carbondale in March is not even 4 inches, which means that we may receive as much rain in two days as Carbondale usually receives for the whole month.

Thursday night's storm may just be a prelude to a very wet spring coming up.