'Help Wanted'; unemployment is down, so where are all the workers?

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced this week that the state’s unemployment rate continues to decrease in comparison to last year, with a statewide September 2021 unemployment rate of 5.5%.

While the department hailed the rate as good news, some employers in Southern Illinois still are struggling to find workers despite the reported 4.8% unemployment rate in the Carbondale-Marion Metropolitan Area.

"While today's data shows us how much has improved across the state over the last year, we know there is still room for further recovery and to get people back to the workforce," Illinois Deputy Governor Andy Manar said Thursday in a news release accompanying the latest figures.

Despite the gains, some business leaders have pointed to a $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement program keeping workers from returning to their jobs.

Half the states cut off such benefits in June or July, even though the program was set to run through the first week of September. In those 27 states, the number of people working or looking for a job hasn't increased more than those that kept the program running.

The supplement and two other federal emergency unemployment programs ended nationally Sept. 6., but America's labor shortage persists as the number of job openings and hires decreased in the month of August, according to data released Oct. 12 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some analysts point to advanced child tax credits, savings from stimulus payments and previous unemployment payments as reasons individuals have not returned to the workforce.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker steadfastly defended extended $300 unemployment benefits when surrounding states cut them off prematurely and state business groups urged him to follow suit.

“Our job here is to make sure we’re creating jobs and helping people to rebuild the lives they had before the pandemic, and so we’re not going to pull the rug out from under people,” Pritzker said in May.

Still, the “help wanted” signs seem to be a sign of the times.

'A lack of employees'

“Jobs are never ending right now,” explained Mikeala Crutcher, field support manager for StaffQuick, a staffing agency with more than 20 Illinois locations. “We just can’t find really qualified associates for all of the different jobs. We have all kinds of openings where we could people to work – people that want to show up and work.”

That is the problem, according to Tom Wolf, owner of four area Dairy Queen locations, including the three in Marion.

Fully staffed, he would have as many as 50 employees. But he cannot remember when he was fully staffed.

“We’re regularly running five to eight or more people short,” he said. “We’ve actually closed stores several times for a week to ten days at a time, and one for three months because of the pandemic and a lack of employees.”

Wolf said he has moved employees from one location to another to cover staff shortages and explained one of his Marion locations closed recently because of an equipment failure. He is keeping it shuttered until he can find enough employees to open again.

He said even when he hires people, a work ethic seems to be missing.

“The problem is not just a shortage of employees, it is a shortage of employees who show up for their shifts.”

'A critical shortage'

John Otey retired as a business service manager for the Illinois Department of Employment Security in 2020. He has watched employment trends in Southern Illinois for more than two decades.

He said the current job market concerns him.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is we are experiencing a critical shortage in all areas of the labor force,” Otey said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s skilled labor, crafts labor, retail or food service. All you have to do is drive around Southern Illinois and see the ‘Help Wanted’ signs,” he said.

He explained that the unemployment rates may not tell the full story.

“It’s based on people who are eligible to draw benefits. It does not count people who are ineligible for benefits because they’ve run out unemployment benefits," he said.

Otey said those who gave up in looking for work — or decided not to return to work — are not included in unemployment numbers as well.

StaffQuick’s Crutcher said she believes some of the lack of job seekers can be attributed to the type of work people are seeking.

“I think right now, a lot of people are looking for work-from-home positions. When the pandemic happened, a lot of positions became remote and people got comfortable with that,” she said. “I think that’s one of the bigger obstacles we’re up against right now.”

Otey said it seems not as many people are looking for employment right now. For example, attendance at job fairs is a fraction of what it used to be, he said.

“Whether people are satisfied being paid to stay home, or if there just are not enough job seekers, the bottom line is there are some critical shortages,” he said.

Consumer demand

The shortages cut across industries. As e-commerce booms, trucking companies are wrestling with fewer drivers, more deliveries, and congestion at pick-up points.

American Trucking Associations Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a Monday news release that there is a shortage of 80,000 drivers in America, an all-time high for the industry. That number could grow to 160,000 drivers by 2030.

In Illinois, 97% of trucking companies are lacking workers to transport goods, Matt Hart, executive director of the Illinois Trucking Association, told The Pantagraph this week. The association surveys its members on a monthly basis, he said.

“Consumer demand has been up 30% this year,” said Hart. “As people are wanting more and more stuff delivered, we just do not have the capacity for that large of an increase.

He added, “The biggest challenge right now is that there are no available drivers. Our companies are advertising for drivers and they’re not getting any response.”

'Become creative'

To attract job seekers, employers are forced to become creative.

“We are seeing a lot with attendance bonuses right now, where if people show up and work, they are getting those,” Crutcher said.

Otey said employers may need to tighten their budgetary belts and pay more to attract more people.

“They are going to have to potentially raise some of their wages to appeal to them or maybe you do something a little extra for their benefit package – something that might not cost a lot but be seen as something useful,” he added.

His suggestions include everything from employee recognition to small gifts, but he cautioned employers to not “sweeten the pot” for new hires, while ignoring existing and long-term team members.

Wolf said he has resorted to new ways of posting job announcements — including inserts with drive-through orders featuring QR codes and social media posts.

Despite all the bad news, some industries are having no trouble attracting applicants. Doug Rash, director of network operations and engineering for the Harrisburg-based Clearwave Communications, said his company has a surplus of candidates for many open positions.

“We actually have a pretty steady stream of applicants, especially for our in-house construction side,” he explained. “With the downturn of the coal mines, there are all of these hard-working folks looking for jobs.”

Rash said the company has, at any given time, 50 to 100 quality applicants in the queue waiting for the next job opening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0