Helping a neighbor: Trucking company clears storm debris from Perry County cemetery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CUTLER — When June McDaniel went to mow Weitzel Cemetery after storms on Aug. 10, she found large trees had blown over in the small family cemetery.

The cemetery is on the former Captain Mine property in Perry County, which is now owned by Southern Illinois Motor Xpress. It contains seven gravesites, including the graves of McDaniel’s great-grandparents and other relatives.

Small family cemeteries often fall into disrepair as property changes hands and relatives move from the area. McDaniel’s family took steps to make sure Weitzel Cemetery was protected and maintained.

She explained that the cemetery was important to her father, Lawrence Mohr. When the coal mines came through and wanted to move the graves, he struck a deal that left the cemetery as it was, and they company worked around it.

Mohr became the caretaker of the cemetery. When he died, McDaniel took over the duties of mowing and maintaining the cemetery.

“The cemetery is surrounded by yew trees,” McDaniel said. “I went to mow and the trees were down.”

The storm had straight-line winds and did damage in nearby Cutler.