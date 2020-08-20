 Skip to main content
Helping a neighbor: Trucking company clears storm debris from Perry County cemetery
Perry County

cemeterey 2.jpeg

The fence and trees at Weitzel are standing again after help from Mark Arbeiter and his employees at Southern Illinois Motor Xpress in Cutler. 

 Provided by June McDaniel

CUTLER — When June McDaniel went to mow Weitzel Cemetery after storms on Aug. 10, she found large trees had blown over in the small family cemetery.

The cemetery is on the former Captain Mine property in Perry County, which is now owned by Southern Illinois Motor Xpress. It contains seven gravesites, including the graves of McDaniel’s great-grandparents and other relatives.

Small family cemeteries often fall into disrepair as property changes hands and relatives move from the area. McDaniel’s family took steps to make sure Weitzel Cemetery was protected and maintained.

She explained that the cemetery was important to her father, Lawrence Mohr. When the coal mines came through and wanted to move the graves, he struck a deal that left the cemetery as it was, and they company worked around it.

cemetery 1.jpeg

A storm damaged the fence and blew down trees in early August at Weitzel Cemetery, near Cutler.

Mohr became the caretaker of the cemetery. When he died, McDaniel took over the duties of mowing and maintaining the cemetery.

“The cemetery is surrounded by yew trees,” McDaniel said. “I went to mow and the trees were down.”

The storm had straight-line winds and did damage in nearby Cutler.

McDaniel expected to spend a lot of money to get the storm debris removed. She said both she and her partner are too old to do the work themselves, so she began gathering prices for someone to help with the project.

According to Mark Arbeiter, owner of Southern Illinois Motor Xpress, the cemetery is basically at one side of the business parking lot.

McDaniel went into the office and was told she would have to talk to “Mark.” She waited for him to get out of a meeting. He came out and told her he had just seen the damage earlier that morning.

Arbeiter looked at the damage and decided they could set some of the trees back in place. “I thought we can handle this,” he said.

cemetery 3.jpeg

Storms damaged Weitzel Cemetery, near Cutler, on Aug. 10, as shown here. 

He and his employees cleared the storm debris and pulled some trees back into place. McDaniel was so appreciative that it made their time and effort worthwhile.

Arbeiter believes McDaniel has made their help a “bigger deal that what it was.”

“I’m not some sort of superhero. She’s really the hero here. She’s mowing and takes care of the cemetery all the time,” Arbeiter said. “What we did was little. We just helped.”

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

