Here's where kids, families can get free meals in Southern Illinois while schools are closed

Across Southern Illinois, schools, churches, food pantries and area restaurants are teaming up to make sure people have access to meals as schools and places of employment are shuttered in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Jackson County:
Grab-and-go meals for school-age children are available at the following locations:
Carbondale District 95
7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thomas Elementary School
- Carbondale Middle School
Carbondale Community High School District 165
7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- CCHS cafeteria
Note: Students are directed to enter the CCHS cafeteria through the external doors and exit in an efficient manner.
Murphysboro CUSD 186
The school is offering numerous pickup locations; times vary by location:
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Murphysboro Middle School - Cafeteria Entrance
- Bocce Ball Court (near Riverside Park)
- Longfellow Park
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- United Methodist Church
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Murphysboro Youth and Rec Center
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (for breakfast and lunch meals)
- Murphysboro Food Pantry
11 a.m.
- Gorham Fire Department
- Pomona Town Hall
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The district will be using two white activity buses to deliver food during this two-hour window at the following routes:
- North 7th, 8th and 9th Streets
- Bridgewood, Valley Ridge
- New Horizons
- New Hill, Old Brick Road
- Mobile Ranch
- Hoffman Road
- Former Public Aid office area just north of Hardee's
Note: Anyone who sees the bus is welcome to come to the bus and pick up a meal, the district said. To suggest other drop-off locations, call the district office at 684-3781 and plans will be adjusted as necessary based on need.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois:
Meals are available at the following times at the organization's main location for members:
- 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch)
- 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (dinner)
Good Samaritan Ministries
The Carbondale-based soup kitchen is open for three meals a day. Anyone is welcome, and all meals are offered to-go only at this time.
- 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (breakfast)
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (lunch)
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (dinner)
Williamson County:
Marion Unit 2 School District:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grab-and-go lunches are available at the following nine locations:
- City Hall Municipal Building, Creal Springs
- Jefferson Elementary School, Marion
- Lincoln Elementary School, Marion
- Longfellow Elementary School, Marion
- Washington Elementary School, Marion
- Marion Junior High School
- Marion High School
- Boyton Street Community Center, Marion
- Freewill Baptist Church, Pittsburg
Herrin CUSD 4
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Staff will deliver grab-and-go meals from school buses in parking lots at the following nine locations:
- Freeman Spur City Hall
- Colp City Hall/Community Center
- Hurst Community Center
- Fifth Street Housing Community Center, Herrin
- North Side Primary Center, Herrin
- Herrin Junior High School
- Harvest Time Worship Center, Herrin
- Herrin Civic Center, west parking lot
- First Baptist Church, Energy
Carterville CUSD 5
The school district is offering grab-and-go meals at the following times and pick-up points.
11:30 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.
- Carterville James Street Park
- Hocbrier
11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
- Intersection of Peach Lane/Spillway Road
12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.
- Cambria Park
- Carterville Jr. High Parking Lot (North)
12:30 to 12:55 p.m.
- Mac/Weld Parking Lot
- Paradise Acres Bus Stop
- Crainville Baptist Church Parking Lot
For family meals:
Herrin House of Hope
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Herrin House of Hope is moving its hot meal service to a take-out platform but will continue serving families. In-house dining is discontinued until further notice.
Johnson County:
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Buncombe Grade School
- West Vienna Senior Center
- Vienna Grade School
- Vienna High School
- Reeseville Community Church in Grantsburg
- Grantsburg Post Office
- Cypress Village Hall
- Belknap Post Office
- New Simpson Hill Grade School
- Simpson Post Office
- Ozark Pentecostal Church in Ozark
- New Burnside Park in Burnside
Note: Lunch and a breakfast item will be included in the bags. Those in need but unable to reach one of the pickup locations are asked to call 618-658-4461, ext. 217, or to email info@viennahs.com. In the message, leave a drop-off location.
