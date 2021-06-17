Here's how these Southern Illinois communities are celebrating Juneteenth

Even before it officially becomes both a state and federal holiday in 2022, several local celebrations of Juneteenth are planned in Southern Illinois.
Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and marks the anniversary of the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching those enslaved in Texas two years after President Lincoln signed the proclamation.
Many African Americans have observed Juneteenth for years, but this celebration will be special, said Nancy Maxwell, a member of the board of directors for the African American Museum of Southern Illinois and one of the founding members of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition.
President Joe Biden called the signing of the bill Thursday to make June 19 a federal holiday “one of the greatest honors” of his presidency. On Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation making the day a state holiday as well.
“I am so excited that it is becoming a holiday,” Maxwell said. “I consider it a miracle.”
Maxwell is part of a group planning two Juneteenth observances in Carbondale. Two more activities are planned in Marion, organized by the Boyton Street Community Center.
Carbondale observances
Two observances are planned in Carbondale. The first is a 5 p.m. ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery, where a marker honors former slaves who passed away from smallpox in the community as they travelled north after being freed. Maxwell said this observance has been an annual tradition for more than two decades.
Following the observance, a panel discussion, “A Tale of Two Cities: A City Within A City,” will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church, looking at segregation in Carbondale between 1930 and 1975. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Juneteenth will be marked with a variety of activities at Attucks Park.
“We will have free food, face painting, a basketball tournament, various speakers and music and a Harriet Tubman reenactment,” Maxwell said.
She added that there will be vendors, exhibits of art by local artists and information tables. Activities at Attucks Park will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run all day and evening.
Marion observances
Boyton Street Community Center Executive Director Stephanie Willis said Marion also will host a pair of events to celebrate Juneteenth, beginning with “Chalk the Square,” an opportunity for area youth to join local artists in creating chalk art around the Tower Square.
“We know from our afterschool program that a lot of the kids like to express themselves with their art and so this is a way of expressing feelings about Juneteenth and sharing a message of hope, freedom and togetherness,” she said.
A second event follows at Pyramid Park where organizers said there will be music, inflatables, food and other activities.
“One of the things we will be doing is promoting some of the small business owners in Marion who are black and there’s quite a few of them,” she said.
She said there also will be a variety of games.
“We’ll have everything from sack races and kickball to disc golf and more,” she explained. “We want to have a variety of games to show what people used to do recreationally as a family as well as things they can do today.”
She said the goal of the all of the Juneteenth observations is to bring people together.
“We want to celebrate and promote families. That’s what it is all about.”