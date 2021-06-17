Here's how these Southern Illinois communities are celebrating Juneteenth

Even before it officially becomes both a state and federal holiday in 2022, several local celebrations of Juneteenth are planned in Southern Illinois.

Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and marks the anniversary of the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching those enslaved in Texas two years after President Lincoln signed the proclamation.

Many African Americans have observed Juneteenth for years, but this celebration will be special, said Nancy Maxwell, a member of the board of directors for the African American Museum of Southern Illinois and one of the founding members of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition.

President Joe Biden called the signing of the bill Thursday to make June 19 a federal holiday “one of the greatest honors” of his presidency. On Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation making the day a state holiday as well.

“I am so excited that it is becoming a holiday,” Maxwell said. “I consider it a miracle.”

Maxwell is part of a group planning two Juneteenth observances in Carbondale. Two more activities are planned in Marion, organized by the Boyton Street Community Center.

Carbondale observances