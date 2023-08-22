HERRIN — America’s sports car took center stage on Saturday in downtown Herrin for the 2023 River-to-River All Corvette Car Show.

The event featured dozens of Corvettes on display, spanning all eight generations of the iconic car's 70-year history.

According to Dennis Avripas, the show’s organizer, 75 Corvettes were in attendance on Saturday.

"It's America's favorite car," said Avripas. "It was a fine day. It all came together and the event was fantastic."

Avripas said he is hopeful the show will continue to grow in the future and he is already started planning for next year.

"Getting over 100 Corvettes to attend next year is our goal," said Avripas.

Chevrolet debuted the Corvette in 1953 and it has since become America’s longest-running, continuously produced passenger car with more than 1.75 million rolling off the assembly line. The first 300 were hand built in Flint, Michigan. Production was then moved to St. Louis the following year.

Since 1981, the Corvette has been built exclusively at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant located just off Interstate 65 at exit 28, in nearby Bowling Green, Kentucky. The National Corvette Museum is the largest nonprofit museum in the United States dedicated to a single model car, and is located across the street from the assembly plant.