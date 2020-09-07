Herrin American Legion installs sixth mural in Herrin Mural Initiative

Parola said the chamber is working to get seven murals painted in town. When the seventh is completed, the city will qualify to have the state place signs along Interstate 57, Illinois 13 and other major routes into the city.

Killman, Jan Hill Griffith and Janet Bixler were working on the seventh mural in town, which is on the north wall of Baker-Ladd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1567. Rebecca Mueller also helped the mural.

“This is the one they are looking for to get signs on the interstate,” he said.

Killman said they are nearly half-completed with the VFW mural, which shows an eagle in flight, a fallen soldier and a flag. The eagle on the VFW mural is taken from a photo Killman took of an eagle in flight at Rend Lake.

The mural initiative started when Mike Monchino visited Pontiac and saw the city’s murals. “Mike Monchino is the real impetus behind all of this,” Killman said. “He saw murals in Pontiac and thought we needed to do that for Herrin.”

Mayor Frattini said Louie’s P&R also is working toward a mural.

“I think it’s good project for the community. Part of the intent is to draw ore business and commerce to Herrin,” he said.