Herrin American Legion installs sixth mural in Herrin Mural Initiative

HERRIN — The American Legion Post 645 in Herrin has some new artwork. Artist Kris Killman painted and installed a mural on the west wall of the post.
The mural is the sixth completed as part of the Herrin Chamber of Commerce Mural Initiative, a program designed to help promote the culture and heritage of the city and draw visitors downtown.
The mural consists of seven panels, one each depicting World War I, World War II European Theater, World War II Pacific Theater, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East and Afghanistan. The panels are 4-by-6 feet and cover a total of 168 square feet.
“We have space for maybe two or three more panels, but we hope we don’t need another one. We hope and pray there is no more war,” said Charles Parola, a member of the legion who spearheaded the mural project.
Post Director Andrew Goffinet asked Parola to check with Mayor Steve Frattini about getting a mural on the building. By the time Parola got information about the mural initiative, Goffinet was ill. He and Parola worked with Killman to get the mural completed. They emailed ideas back and forth to design each panel. Killman worked each image up in Photoshop and sent a picture back to Parola and Goffinet for approval.
“He wanted helicopters and I wanted a poncho. We knew we wanted one for each major war,” Parola said, adding that the panels contain pictures of the Herrin Dough Boy statue in each of its locations and a nod to Herrin native Joseph Osborn.
Parola said the chamber is working to get seven murals painted in town. When the seventh is completed, the city will qualify to have the state place signs along Interstate 57, Illinois 13 and other major routes into the city.
Killman, Jan Hill Griffith and Janet Bixler were working on the seventh mural in town, which is on the north wall of Baker-Ladd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1567. Rebecca Mueller also helped the mural.
“This is the one they are looking for to get signs on the interstate,” he said.
Killman said they are nearly half-completed with the VFW mural, which shows an eagle in flight, a fallen soldier and a flag. The eagle on the VFW mural is taken from a photo Killman took of an eagle in flight at Rend Lake.
The mural initiative started when Mike Monchino visited Pontiac and saw the city’s murals. “Mike Monchino is the real impetus behind all of this,” Killman said. “He saw murals in Pontiac and thought we needed to do that for Herrin.”
Mayor Frattini said Louie’s P&R also is working toward a mural.
“I think it’s good project for the community. Part of the intent is to draw ore business and commerce to Herrin,” he said.
The Herrin American Legion is located at 213 E. Madison St. For more information about the mural project, contact the Herrin Chamber of Commerce.
