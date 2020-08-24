Herrin City Council votes to allow sale of adult-use cannabis

HERRIN — The Herrin City Council decided the issue of adult use cannabis sales and to sell City Lake No. 2 on Monday evening during its regular meeting.
The Council voted to approve Ordinance 30-2020, which amends Chapter 40 of the Herrin Revised Code of Ordinances pertaining to adult-use cannabis. The ordinance makes the sale of adult-use cannabis legal in Herrin city limits. Randy Crompton and Steve Miller voted no on the ordinance, with the other board members voting in favor of the ordinance.
The city had a public meeting in January to gather input from residents on the sale of adult-use cannabis within the city.
The Council also decided to sell City Lake No. 2, authorizing the property to be published for sale and sets the minimum price. The lake and property is 267.1 acres and will be offered for $1.2 million.
“In the event that enough interest is shown, the lake will be for sale by sealed bids,” said Mayor Steve Frattini.
Additionally, the City Council voted in favor of hiring Ben Hindman and Travis Davie as full-time patrolmen and Tristan Houseworth as full-time dispatcher, effective Sept. 7. They will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Herrin City Hall.
According to Mayor Frattini, Houseworth’s father, Greg Houseworth, is a full-time dispatcher with the department. He recently received a commendation for helping save lives during the recent fire at John A. Logan College in Carterville. He stayed on the phone with persons stuck in an elevator during the fire and is credited with helping save their lives.
In other business, the Council:
- Approved a bid from Mott Excavating in Vienna to replace a sewage pump at a cost of $52,000. The next bid came in at $59.000.
- Granted a request to rezone property at 312 S. 13th St. from R-2 Single Family to R-4 Multi-Family.
- Granted a variance for property at 515 S. 26th St. to install a modular home less than 1,200 square feet.
- Approved amending Chapter 15, Section 1 of the Herrin Revised Code of Ordinances, which deals with insurance.
- Appointed David Dorris to the 911 WCJETSB to fill the unexpired term of Quinn Laird ending Jan. 1, 2023.
