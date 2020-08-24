Herrin City Council votes to allow sale of adult-use cannabis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — The Herrin City Council decided the issue of adult use cannabis sales and to sell City Lake No. 2 on Monday evening during its regular meeting.

The Council voted to approve Ordinance 30-2020, which amends Chapter 40 of the Herrin Revised Code of Ordinances pertaining to adult-use cannabis. The ordinance makes the sale of adult-use cannabis legal in Herrin city limits. Randy Crompton and Steve Miller voted no on the ordinance, with the other board members voting in favor of the ordinance.

The city had a public meeting in January to gather input from residents on the sale of adult-use cannabis within the city.

The Council also decided to sell City Lake No. 2, authorizing the property to be published for sale and sets the minimum price. The lake and property is 267.1 acres and will be offered for $1.2 million.

“In the event that enough interest is shown, the lake will be for sale by sealed bids,” said Mayor Steve Frattini.

Additionally, the City Council voted in favor of hiring Ben Hindman and Travis Davie as full-time patrolmen and Tristan Houseworth as full-time dispatcher, effective Sept. 7. They will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Herrin City Hall.