Herrin clinic closes after several employees contract COVID-19

HERRIN — SIH Logan Primary Care, at 405 Rushing Drive in Herrin, was closed Tuesday, Oct. 6 for deep cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from Southern Illinois Healthcare, the temporary closure was to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff.
All appointments have been canceled. The temporary closure includes the lab, imaging and the walk-in clinic at the Herrin location only, the news release states. Patients in need of medical care are encouraged to visit the SIH walk-in clinic on the campus of John A. Logan College in Carterville or SIH Urgent Care in Marion.
SIH is collaborating with Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department and SIH infectious disease personnel to begin contact tracing, according to the release. All staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment during all patient encounters, the release states. SIH believes the risk to patients treated at the clinic is minimal at this time, the release states.
SIH did not release a timeline for reopening the clinic.
“We will continue to vigorously monitor this ongoing situation and share more information as to clinic reopening as soon as possible,” SIH vice president and chief operating officer of SIH Medical Group Darrell Bryant said in the release.
Employees are required to self-report daily temperature checks and any symptoms. When they report any symptoms that resemble symptoms of COVID-19, they are tested, according to SIH spokesperson Rosslind Rice. Since SIH is now processing COVID-19 tests in-house, the wait for results has greatly decreased.
As a reminder, the SIH COVID-19 hotline at 844-988-7800 is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Drive-through testing is available at SIH Urgent Care in Marion and near the campus of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale at Main and Poplar streets at the former location of Regions Bank. Individuals desiring testing are asked to call the SIH COVID-19 hotline for an appointment time.
