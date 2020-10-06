Herrin clinic closes after several employees contract COVID-19

HERRIN — SIH Logan Primary Care, at 405 Rushing Drive in Herrin, was closed Tuesday, Oct. 6 for deep cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from Southern Illinois Healthcare, the temporary closure was to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff.

All appointments have been canceled. The temporary closure includes the lab, imaging and the walk-in clinic at the Herrin location only, the news release states. Patients in need of medical care are encouraged to visit the SIH walk-in clinic on the campus of John A. Logan College in Carterville or SIH Urgent Care in Marion.

SIH is collaborating with Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department and SIH infectious disease personnel to begin contact tracing, according to the release. All staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment during all patient encounters, the release states. SIH believes the risk to patients treated at the clinic is minimal at this time, the release states.

SIH did not release a timeline for reopening the clinic.