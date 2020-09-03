Herrin dispatcher credited with saving lives during John A. Logan College fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — A dispatcher for Herrin Police Department has received a commendation for his efforts during a fire Aug. 12 at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

Greg Houseworth, a full-time dispatcher for the department, took one of several 911 calls to Herrin’s dispatch center around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 12 reporting a fire at the community college.

Houseworth declined to speak with The Southern, but Shawn Milani, dispatch supervisor at Herrin Police Department, was happy to talk about the exceptional effort by Houseworth.

According to Milani, Houseworth received a call from a woman who was trapped in an elevator at the college. She felt the elevator drop and reported that smoke was coming into the elevator. During the call, Houseworth learned the caller was with her mother in the elevator.

“He (Houseworth) remained calm and kept assuring her help was on the way,” Milani said.

Milani explained that the woman became more frantic as the elevator filled with smoke. Smoke inhalation is a life-threatening condition. Houseworth kept the woman calm as he heard her choking and coughing. He instructed the women to get low and cover their mouths.