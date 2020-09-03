Herrin dispatcher credited with saving lives during John A. Logan College fire

HERRIN — A dispatcher for Herrin Police Department has received a commendation for his efforts during a fire Aug. 12 at John A. Logan College in Carterville.
Greg Houseworth, a full-time dispatcher for the department, took one of several 911 calls to Herrin’s dispatch center around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 12 reporting a fire at the community college.
Houseworth declined to speak with The Southern, but Shawn Milani, dispatch supervisor at Herrin Police Department, was happy to talk about the exceptional effort by Houseworth.
According to Milani, Houseworth received a call from a woman who was trapped in an elevator at the college. She felt the elevator drop and reported that smoke was coming into the elevator. During the call, Houseworth learned the caller was with her mother in the elevator.
“He (Houseworth) remained calm and kept assuring her help was on the way,” Milani said.
Milani explained that the woman became more frantic as the elevator filled with smoke. Smoke inhalation is a life-threatening condition. Houseworth kept the woman calm as he heard her choking and coughing. He instructed the women to get low and cover their mouths.
“He remained calm and his demeanor was reassuring. I think without them listening, the outcome may have been different,” Milani said. “He did a phenomenal job.”
According to previous reporting by The Southern Illinoisan, an electrical failure caused a fire on the first day of classes, Aug. 12, and the campus was evacuated. Two employees were extricated from the elevator and transported to a local hospital.
Milani said dispatchers never know what they are going to hear when they answer the phone. “It is a situation where you may get a child playing with calling 911 or something like this,” he said. “We don’t get to see how the call ends. We never know what the ending is, even when something good happens.”
In this case, they know the women are recovering.
Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini recognized Houseworth’s efforts during a city council meeting Aug. 23, after the council voted to hire Houseworth’s son, Tristan, as a dispatcher for the police department.
“Houseworth does his job very well, and I’m very proud of him,” Milani said.
