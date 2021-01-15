Herrin native culminates career with new process to restore audio tape

Kelly Pribble is a man on a mission. His altruistic goal is to save all the archived audio tape in the world before it deteriorates and is lost forever.
"It's a race against time," the Herrin native said this week.
Pribble has made some amazing accomplishments since being a high school kid working at the local drug store and doing air shifts at hometown radio station WHPI-AM.
Today, at age 56, he works as principal studio engineer and preservation specialist at Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, a worldwide digital media archiving company with an impressive list of Fortune 500 clients.
"Right now, I'm as proud about this as anything I've ever done in my career because I'm helping preserve history," Pribble said. "That's very important to me, and it's also important for future generations."
Most visibly, he is responsible for a new technical process that recently saved 60 reels of vintage audio recordings entrusted to IMES by Nobel-winning singer songwriter Bob Dylan.
Pribble also received accolades last year from pop singer Mariah Carey for recovering music from cassette and old format reel-to-reel tapes that were then released on her recent new album, "The Rarities."
He recounted: "I got a text message last summer on my cellphone, and it was voicemail audio from Mariah herself thanking me for my work. Pretty cool."
Pribble discovered and identified that audio recording tape manufactured from the 1970s to the 1990s contained a synthetic chemical that has been leeching out and causing the tape edges to stick together.
"We call it adhesion syndrome, and it can happen even when tapes are properly stored in climate-controlled environments," he said.
The challenge has been to identify the condition, unbind the tape and transfer the content, usually to a digital storage medium, before it's too late.
Another problem requiring a little more tact is convincing artists and record companies who might be reluctant to admit their archived master tapes are deteriorating.
"There are a lot of nondisclosure agreements," Pribble said. "That's why we're trying to educate people and tell them if it can happen to Bob Dylan, it surely can happen to others. The fact he and his people are gracious enough to let me talk about it is a big deal, because no one has allowed us to say anything about this for the last 10 years."
Pribble said the COVID pandemic, ironically, has aided spreading the word about adhesion syndrome.
"Instead of a weekend industry meeting in New York, we're having Zoom conferences, due to the pandemic, that more effectively send the information all around the world," he said. "We want people to have this knowledge. We want to tell them that they need to look at their master tapes fairly soon."
Pribble's interest in audio first began as a result of his grandfather owning an elaborate home stereo system.
"His name was Pete Gentry, and he was both the police and fire chief of Herrin for years," Pribble said. "I helped him set up sound systems for all the Little League parks in the area. The family ate Sunday dinner at his house and I'd then go downstairs and play record albums on his stereo."
Pribble later received his first career referral from an unlikely source — Tom Petty's bus driver.
"It was probably 1983, I snuck into the SIU Arena to see a Tom Petty concert but was quickly escorted out," he said. "Same show, I got in a second time and was caught and shown the backstage door. But then it happened a third time and the Tom Petty bus driver, who had seen all this happening, called me over."
Pribble chatted with the man and explained that his life goal was to learn how to make records. The bus driver then told Pribble all about the audio program at Belmont College in Nashville.
After saving enough money for his first semester, Pribble moved to Nashville. For the next few years, he interned at the largest recording studio in town in the morning, attended school in the afternoon, and worked at UPS in the evening.
Along the way, Pribble opened his own recording studio.
"When I was 23, along with a few other key guys, I opened Quad Studios, which actually was the former Quadraphonic Sound," he said. "It had been a very famous studio in the 1970s and was where Neil Young made the 'Harvest' album. It had been out of business and vacant since 1979, and in 1988 bunch of independent engineers and a financial backer bought it."
The very first year, Pribble assisted recording the Charlie Daniels Band's "Simple Man," the first of many gold and platinum albums made at Quad.
Pribble later worked in New York City for a different Quad Studios that bought out the Nashville location. He then moved to London and co-founded Kinsaltown Studios.
After returning to the U.S., Pribble began working for IMES, a story that will be continued next week in the Music Historicity column published in The Southern Illinoisan's Scene618 section every Thursday.
"My whole family is there in the Herrin area," Pribble said. "My uncle, who lives in De Soto, was a founding member of Jackson Junction, which used to play all the time at Fred's Dance Barn."
Pribble said he loves returning to visit his hometown, although the pandemic has delayed his being able to do so.
"When I come to Herrin, I can unwind, slow down for a minute and just enjoy being around my family," he said. "I wanted to do this (interview) for everyone in Southern Illinois. It's my home and I just love all the people there."