Herrin native culminates career with new process to restore audio tape

Pribble discovered and identified that audio recording tape manufactured from the 1970s to the 1990s contained a synthetic chemical that has been leeching out and causing the tape edges to stick together.

"We call it adhesion syndrome, and it can happen even when tapes are properly stored in climate-controlled environments," he said.

The challenge has been to identify the condition, unbind the tape and transfer the content, usually to a digital storage medium, before it's too late.

Another problem requiring a little more tact is convincing artists and record companies who might be reluctant to admit their archived master tapes are deteriorating.

"There are a lot of nondisclosure agreements," Pribble said. "That's why we're trying to educate people and tell them if it can happen to Bob Dylan, it surely can happen to others. The fact he and his people are gracious enough to let me talk about it is a big deal, because no one has allowed us to say anything about this for the last 10 years."

Pribble said the COVID pandemic, ironically, has aided spreading the word about adhesion syndrome.

