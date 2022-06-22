Herrin pays tribute to victims of 1922 massacre

HERRIN - Herrin resident Bert Gordon summed it up best Wednesday afternoon following a sun-soaked memorial service for those non-union miners, guards, and others who were killed over a labor dispute 100 years ago this week.

"(The Herrin Massacre) was a total blemish on the history of Herrin, Williamson County and the entire state of Illinois," he said. "This memorial service today at least provides something positive. I thought it was very impressive."

With state Sen. Dale Fowler and Williamson County Board Chairman Jim Marlo in attendance, Herrin alderman Bill Sizemore, serving as master of ceremonies, first introduced Mayor Steve Frattini, himself the son of a coal miner.

Frattini described both the union miners and those non-union miners hired by the coal company as men who were simply trying to meet the needs of their families during a very difficult time period when people did what they had to do to put food on the table.

"Both groups were just trying to survive," he said. "Hopefully, today's remembrance is a lesson learned by future generations not to repeat the mistakes of the past."

Williamson County historian Jon Musgrave followed Frattini and delivered a somewhat detailed account of what transpired before during and immediately after the massacre in Herrin. Some of the details were quite graphic in recounting the outright murder of the victims.

Earlier in the afternoon, Musgrave had spoken to an overflow crowd in the meeting room of the Herrin City Library, where he supplemented his history lesson with photographs of individuals from that time period.

"People eat up the 1920s history here in Herrin and Williamson County," Musgrave said. "And as much as I have studied the massacre, there are still some elements of the story we haven't even touched."

Musgrave said there is no clear cut number of victims verified from the massacre. There are too many varying reports. But the number of those who were laid to rest at the cemetery has been authenticated at 17.

"It's been 100 years since it happened. Hopefully, it will never happen again," Musgrave said. "But I'm sure the folks in Ukraine never thought that what happened during World War II would happen again either, but it is happening. History has a tendency to repeat itself if lessons aren't learned."

Musgrave said the massacre had a lasting effect.

"It was very traumatic for the people who lived in Herrin and the county for years," he said. "We lost 80% of our coal mining jobs the rest of the 1920s. Most of that may have been due to an increase in productivity through mechanization, but still...jobs were lost. And we kept losing population each decade before finally bottoming out in 1960. It took another 40 years (2000) before we were able to surpass our population of the 1920s."

Musgrave added that the gangster lifestyle prevalent in the 1920s and 30s in Williamson County became quite popular with Hollywood filmmakers of the era.

"Sadly, we were getting top billing in newspapers throughout the country over our gang wars (Birger and Shelton gangs). I read one account that described Al Capone as the Charlie Birger of Chicago. Practically everyone who had family living here during that time had a story they could tell about the Birger or Shelton gangs."

Wednesday's ceremony also featured a 21-gun/rifle salute by the Herrin and Carterville Honor Guard, as well as music performed by bagpipe enthusiast, Paul Thompson. Dr. John McConnaughy provided the opening prayer.

The ceremony was conducted next to a memorial established by the city several years ago honoring the fallen.

It states: "In recognition of the men who lost their lives in the conflict of June 21 & 22, 1922 - a time of labor unrest and lawlessness, which still stands as the largest loss of life due to a labor dispute in the country - a tragedy known as the Herrin Massacre."

