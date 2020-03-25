Herrin Road lane reductions to begin March 30

Weather permitting, there will be road construction work on Herrin Road from Christmas Tree Road to just east of I-57 that will require lane closures. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to last for four weeks. Work includes asphalt surface removal, asphalt paving and pavement markings. Motorists should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.