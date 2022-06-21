 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herrin to remember victims of massacre Wednesday

June 22, 1922 - Herrin Massacre Day 1

HERRIN — This week marks the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre in which 17 coal miners and mine guards were killed at a time of labor unrest. 

City officials have organized two separate events to recognize the events of June 21 and June 22, 1922. 

A presentation by local historian Jon Musgrave is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Herrin City Library. Musgrave will detail what led up to the massacre, as well as what actually happened those two days. There will be a question and answer session following the presentation.

There will also be a ceremony honoring the dead at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Herrin City Cemetery. Councilman Bill Sizemore will serve as master of ceremonies. 

Mayor Steve Frattini and Musgrave will be the featured speakers. There will be a 21-gun/rifle salute to the fallen as conducted by the Herrin and Carterville Honor Guard with TAPS to follow. There will also be a bagpipe tribute performed by Paul Thompson. 

— The Southern 

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

