HerrinFesta crowds almost back to normal

HERRIN — Event organizers call it Chamber of Commerce weather. Sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the low 70s to mid 80s. This year's edition of HerrinFesta Italiana had its share of that kind of weather last week and that led to fairly large turnouts.

For the first time in three years, the festival was at or near full speed. There were no COVID-19 restrictions dangling over anyone's head. Masks were few and far between.

Make no mistake, there have been larger crowds at Festa celebrations in years past, but not noticeably larger.

"I feel things went very well this year," said Festa President Cris Trapani. "I always kind of worry about the same things every year - the safety of our attendees and whether or not people are having fun. And from what I could tell, there has been no negative feedback up to this point. There were only a couple of minor injuries reported over the week and those were taken care of just fine. I couldn't be much happier with the way things worked out."

Trapani said the live entertainment in the big tent, which was free to the public, drew rave reviews Friday through Sunday nights.

"I think Friday night may have been our biggest turnout with The Jungle Dogs and Hairbangers performing that night," he said. "When you add everything together - the turnout for the carnival, live entertainment, parade, bocce tournaments, car show, and pageants - we drew anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 attendees."

Trapani added that it was "a good move" to go to free live entertainment.

"And we increased the size of our carnival by about 25 percent," he said. "A lot of people told me that they were looking forward to coming to HerrinFesta and didn't go home disappointed. I believe most of the changes we made were very well accepted."

One new wrinkle with the parade was the inclusion of a handful of autistic children.

Event planner Joe Helleny said the parade is all about pleasing children.

"At least, that's always the way I thought about it," he said. "I asked myself, 'What would keep kids away from the parade?' And it came to mind that autistic children would have a problem with the sirens and other loud noises. Autistic children have sensory issues.

"So, what we did was invite those children to the gathering point of the parade outside of South Side School and had volunteers walk them around to see the many parts of the parade without all the noise," he said.

"We only had five turn out this year, but that's five that would have had no participation at all otherwise. I'm hoping that we can grow that number by next year. We want the parade and all of HerrinFesta Italiana to be as inclusive as possible to all children. And we're going to work hard at being so."

Trapani said he was "very proud" of Helleny coming up with the idea of partnering with autistic children.

Trapani said Festa committees will gather in a couple of weeks to further evaluate this year's extravaganza.

"We're always looking to improve," he said. "One of our greatest abilities these last 32 years has been adjusting to the times. I'd like to think we have quite a few progressive thinkers."

Trapani also pointed to this year's car show, held at the city park.

"It was one of the bigger shows we've ever had. Auffenberg Motors sponsored it and there was a nice memorial to Chris Gaugh, who worked there for years. He and Auffenberg have been big supporters of HerrinFesta for years. It was nice to see a memorial to Chris."

