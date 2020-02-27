HerrinFesta Italiana announces entertainment lineup for its 30th year

Southern Illinois’ own Kendall Marvel, an award-winning Nashville songwriter and HerrinFesta favorite, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Marvel has written for George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Jake Owen. His second solo album is “Solid Gold Sounds.”

Tickets for May 22 are $15 general admission, $30 seats, and $35 pit.

American hard rock band Alter Bridge is the headliner for Saturday, May 23, performing at 9:30 p.m. Alter Bridge was formed in 2004 after the breakup of the band Creed, with guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall. They are joined by vocalist Myles Kennedy. The band got attention when they reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with their album “One Day Remains” in 2004. They released their sixth studio album, “Walk the Sky” late last year. Alter Bridge had a series of rock radio hits in the ’00s, including “Open Your Eyes,” “Rise Today” “Find the Real” and “Watch Over You.”

The Killer Pimps will open the Saturday lineup at 6:30 p.m., followed by alternative metal band 10 Years at 8 p.m. The band has released eight studio albums, the most recent being “(How to Live) As Ghosts” in 2017. They will tour this spring with Theory of a Dead Man.

Tickets prices for May 23 are $15 general admission, $30 seats, and $35 pit.