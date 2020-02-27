HerrinFesta Italiana announces entertainment lineup for its 30th year

HERRIN — HerrinFesta Italiana has announced the entertainment lineup for its 30th year. Performers will include country artists Mitchell Tenpenny and Russell Dickerson, rock bands Alter Bridge and Hairball, and Christian artists Tauren Wells and Brandon Heath.
For a second year, an Everyday Pass is available for $30. The Everyday Pass will give general admission to patrol all five nights of entertainment or as many nights as they choose to attend. General admission, seats and pit tickets also are available.
Concerts begin with The Uglies at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Hairball at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. Hairball is a high-energy band that pays homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world, includng Van Halen, KISS, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.
Tickets prices for May 21 are $10 general admission, $15 seats, and $15 pit.
Tenpenny, a rising country music artist, takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Tenpenny was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the American Country Music Awards and for his breakout video for “Drunk Me” at the Country Music Television Music Awards. “Drunk Me,” from his album "Tellling All the Secrets" was a double-platinum certified No. 1 hit. He has toured with Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Jake Owens, Brett Young, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Dustin Lynch.
The Friday lineup starts at 6:30 p.m. with House Whiskey, a band fronted by Jesse Murphy, the son of Herrin native David Lee Murphy. Michael Wilkes and Wally Montgomery join Murphy in making up the band.
Southern Illinois’ own Kendall Marvel, an award-winning Nashville songwriter and HerrinFesta favorite, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Marvel has written for George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Jake Owen. His second solo album is “Solid Gold Sounds.”
Tickets for May 22 are $15 general admission, $30 seats, and $35 pit.
American hard rock band Alter Bridge is the headliner for Saturday, May 23, performing at 9:30 p.m. Alter Bridge was formed in 2004 after the breakup of the band Creed, with guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall. They are joined by vocalist Myles Kennedy. The band got attention when they reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with their album “One Day Remains” in 2004. They released their sixth studio album, “Walk the Sky” late last year. Alter Bridge had a series of rock radio hits in the ’00s, including “Open Your Eyes,” “Rise Today” “Find the Real” and “Watch Over You.”
The Killer Pimps will open the Saturday lineup at 6:30 p.m., followed by alternative metal band 10 Years at 8 p.m. The band has released eight studio albums, the most recent being “(How to Live) As Ghosts” in 2017. They will tour this spring with Theory of a Dead Man.
Tickets prices for May 23 are $15 general admission, $30 seats, and $35 pit.
Russell Dickerson, whose newest single “Love You Like I Used To” hits country radio next week, will take the HerrinFesta stage at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24. He hit No. 1 with “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma” in 2018. He scored his third No. 1 single with “Every Little Thing” in November 2019. All three are featured on his 2017 debut album, “Yours.”
Local favorites The Ben Nation Band featuring John Spicer will kick off music at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with Walker Hayes at 8 p.m.
Hayes knows the ups and downs of trying to break into country music. After his first label dropped him, Hayes worked overnight at Costco so he could write and record in the daytime. After two EPs, Monument Records released “You Broke Up With Me” in 2017. The song earned gold certification which led to the release of a full-length album, “boom,” in December 2017. The album debuted at number six on the Top Country Albums chart. More recent singles include “90s Country” and “Don’t Let Her.”
Ticket prices for May 24 are $15 general admission, $35 seats, and $35 pit.
Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, with be HerrinFesta’s third Faith and Family Night.
Headliner Tauren Wells will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wells has had six Grammy nominations, winning Best New Artist in 2017. His second and latest studio album, “Citizen of Heaven,” was released in January, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian/Gospel chart. Wells debuted his solo music in 2017 with the dance-able pop hit, “Love Is Action”, which held No. 1 at CHR radio for eight weeks and the hard-hitting “Undefeated” featuring rapper KB. Wells was frontman of Grammy-nominated band Royal Tailor.
Brandon Heath opens the night with a 6 p.m. performance. Heath, a Nashville native, has four No. 1 singles, including the platinum-certified “Give Me Your Eyes,” five Granny nominations, an American Music Award nomination, and eight Dove Awards. Other top singles include “Our God Reigns,” “I’m Not Who I Was.” and “Don’t Get Comfortable.”
Faith and Family Night is presented in cooperation with the Southern Illinois Worship Center.
Tickets prices for May 25 are $8 general admission, $10 seats, and $15 pit.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2020 tickets are available at herrinfesta.com or from Herrin Chamber of Commerce, Herrin Civic Center, Marion Black Diamond Harley-Davidson and Roadhouse Harley Davidson in Mount Vernon.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078