Herrin's Doughboy statue damaged by vandalism

Charles Parola, chairman of Herrin Doughboy Committee, said the old Doughboy Statue, which sits in a small plaza across from City Hall, is looking a little battle-worn after vandalism late Thursday.

A couple of neighbors saw some children throwing rocks at the statue Thursday evening and ran them off, Parola said. The statue’s granite base now has 30 to 40 chips on its polished surface. A bronze plaque has one “good dent” and there looks like damage to the statue itself, he said.

Parola said it is especially disheartening because the statue was repaired by Murphysboro metal artist John Medwedeff and the plaza was upgraded in fall of 2018, after several years of fundraising. Parola said the statue will be thoroughly checked on Tuesday.

The Doughboy Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday evening and will discuss the damage. Parola hopes to have an estimate of damages and possible repair costs.

— Marilyn Halstead

