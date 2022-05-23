Herrin's Julia Mohr crowned Miss HerrinFesta Italiana

HERRIN — A 19-year-old Herrin teen - Julia Mohr - was crowned the 27th Annual Miss HerrinFesta Italiana Scholarship Pageant Queen Monday evening at the Herrin Civic Center before a packed crowd.

Mohr beat out some stiff competition to claim the crown. First runner-up went to Emma Shick of Carbondale. Second runner-up was awarded to Samantha Allen of West Frankfort. Third runner-up was Addison Osman of Anna. Fourth runner-up was Sydney Allen of Herrin. Miss Photogenic went to Alayna Jarvis of Herrin.

Mohr received a $2,500 cash scholarship, queen's crown, trophy, banner and flowers. The first runner-up was awarded a $400 cash scholarship and trophy. The second runner-up was awarded a $300 cash scholarship and trophy. The third and fourth runners-up were presented trophies, as was Miss Photogenic.

"If you know me, you know that this is something I've looked forward to since I was a little girl," said Mohr, who will be a sophomore nursing student at SIU this fall. "I have just been waiting for the opportunity to step onto this stage in front of all the people that I love and represent my hometown. HerrinFesta is about our heritage and culture. It means so much to me."

Mohr said she is "beyond ecstatic" to know that she will preside over the myriad events of the Festa. She said there wasn't anyone in particular who inspired her to compete.

"You have to embody the spirit of Miss HerrinFesta. This isn't something that somebody can inspire you to do. What you do need are people around you supporting you. And I have that. I love, love, love HerrinFesta. Winning this pageant just means so much to me because I live here in Herrin. This is definitely going to be my best Festa yet. I can't wait to get started."

Longtime pageant director Melissa Morgan said more than anything else, she was simply glad to see the pageant take place in person on the stage after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

"We had 11 contestants tonight and that makes me very happy," she said. "We have girls from all over Southern Illinois who compete every year, but even though Julia is from Herrin, her selection is well deserved.

"I think what she said in her final question was the deciding factor. Her greatest strength is her ability to communicate effectively and confidently," Morgan said. "And Julia certainly did that tonight. We're excited. She's excited and we couldn't really ask for more than that. She will make a great HerrinFesta Italiana queen."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0