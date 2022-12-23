Herrin's Nic Skovgaard comes full circle with TED talk

Even though it sounds cliché, when Nic Skovgaard begins his presentation at the TEDxSIUC conference at Southern Illinois University in March, it will be a dream come true for him.

The announcement that the local entrepreneur and marketing consultant would be among the eight speakers for the event is more than an honor for the Herrin resident. Skovgaard, 38, said being part of a TED event brings him full circle.

“This is definitely one of my biggest ‘bucket list’ items,” he said. “I have been following TED and TED speakers for basically my entire career. This is a huge milestone for me and I am incredibly excited.”

TED talks are presentations at conferences that are typically about a variety of topics to educate or inspire. The TED acronym stands for technology, entertainment and design. Called “ideas worth sharing,” speakers are selected for TED-sponsored or individual local gatherings called TEDx events. The SIU conference is set for March 4. Skovgaard was among 50 people who applied to speak at the upcoming event SIU.

Skovgaard, who will be speaking on what he sees as a change in the way video content is presented, particularly online, said the impact of TED presentations can be significant.

“I built my company (AlterEgo Marketing in Herrin) because of two TED talks,” he explained. “Everything about who I am as a person and everything I’ve done of the last decade can be traced back to those two TED talks.”

Skovgaard said a 2009 presentation by Simon Sinek called “Start with Why” and Drew Dudley’s 2010 talk “Everyday Leadership” greatly impacted him. Sinek’s speech explored how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change.

“I will tell you that everything I’ve done with my company, in working with the Jackson CEO program, any volunteering I have done and any mentoring work, all can be traced back to those TED Talks. Drew Dudley’s talk completely changed my life as he talked about ‘lollipop’ moments and leadership and how you could be a leader at any place and at any time” he said.

Skovgaard said since first seeing the two presentations, he has tried to follow the speakers’ advice.

“I have been on this quest to have that same kind of impact that those two individuals have had one me,” he said. “If I could make just a bit of that impact on another person’s life, it would mean the world to me,” he said.

Dudley and Skovgaard have interacted in recent years and Dudley said he appreciates Skovgaard’s approach to both the TED program and life.

“While delivering a TED Talk might be a personal goal for Nic, the work he's been putting in to make it happen has focused on creating content that helps others at every step of the way. I think Nic sees the TED stage not as a platform to make him look good but rather as a platform to do good; to share ideas that he thinks will make the lives of other people better,” Dudley told The Southern.

Skovgaard said he will be presenting at TEDxSIUC basically because of Dudley and he hopes inspire others just has Dudley impacted him.

“This is like a pay-it-forward moment and it is so cool to think that I’m going to have the opportunity to stand on a TED stage is just mind-blowing to me.”