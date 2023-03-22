Looking to have an impact beyond the county line, the Union County Women in Business organization invites women from across the region to its first Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 29 at Blue Sky Vineyard.

The hope, organizers say, is to bring together women from across the region for professional and personal development. The daylong conference includes keynote and breakout session speakers, two meals, a professional headshot photo of each attendee and more.

“Union County Women in Business recognizes the power of coming together as a community of women supporting women. We are thrilled to collaborate with and present a variety of inspiring speakers that will empower and encourage women to overcome any challenges they may face,” said Hope Holderfield, president of the Union County Women in Business.

She said the conference, open to women regardless of where they live or whether they actually work in business, will feature a variety of speakers, many of who are from Union County.

“The mission of the Union County Women in Business is to really do a lot not just for women in business but for busy moms and all women,” Brandy Nance of Blue Sky Vineyard said. “We just really love to have something that can inspire, support and encourage women in the region.”

Presentations will include a wide variety of topics of interest to women, organizers said.

“We are going to have a lot of great content,” Holderfield said. “As organizers, we are kind of sad that we’re the ones running it so we are not necessarily going to get to enjoy all of the presenters and information as well.”

Nance said she is impressed with the lineup of presenters.

“All of the speakers have a wealth of information to help people better plan or better [accomplish] things in their lives and their business. As busy women, we have our plates full, so we want to help women to be better able to take care of everything.”

She added that the conference will include plenty of opportunities for women to network and meet others in similar places in life.

“I think that is going to be one of the biggest takeaways from this event,” Nance said. “We hope every woman that attends the event leaves feeling stronger and more empowered in their daily lives.”

Registration for the conference is $35. More information is available at http://ucwib.com/womens-conference/.

