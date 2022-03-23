High school girls feel the heat in Carbondale firefight job-shadowing program

CARBONDALE – Six high school girls felt the heat as they underwent a job-shadowing program of women firefighters fighting the stigma in a male-dominated field.

Carbondale firefighters Courtney Looft and Abigail Burnham created the Badd Axe Ladies program this year to give six girls from Carbondale Community High School a chance to experience hands-on training in the field — something women don’t get the chance to do so early on.

“When I was younger, I had my father as an opportunity to get experience interacting with firefighters,” Looft said. “It just got me thinking that the girls that don't have that. All the girls that have entered our program have said, 'I didn't even know this was something I could do.' I want to make sure that girls know that they can do anything. They don't have limits if they are determined enough.”

Two girls went through a full day of training at a time.

The girls would start their day at 9 a.m. at the firehouse where they would meet all the on-duty crew, get a tour of the station and then get outfitted with gear.

They then spent the rest of the morning going through drills like mazes, breaking down walls and practicing with forcible entry doors, according to Looft.

Finally, the day ended with a live fire exercise where the girls went through a fake house that had a live fire inside. That was arguably the most exciting part for 18-year-old Lily Bishop.

The training spanned three different days in March.

“We chose to start the program this coming March because March is International Women’s Month,” Burnham said. “We feel and hope that this will encourage girls in the Carbondale community, and (hopefully) eventually the surrounding region, to get a unique opportunity to ask women questions about working in the fire service and possibly pursuing a career of their own.”

The training did feel different to Rachel Wagner, 17, than most male-dominated fields because she was taught by women.

“It definitely makes it more realistic,” Wagner said. I guess with a lot of things that are more male-dominated fields when I participate in it, there's definitely a lot of help, you know. So, this is a lot. I feel like it's more about getting an idea of what it would actually be like, because we can see the woman actually doing it instead of just being helped out all the time.”

While neither girl is sure of what they want to do in their career they do say the training has increased their likelihood to pursue firefighting — the ultimate goal of the program.

“We feel that we have both been given an incredible opportunity to pursue a career that we both love, but we want to encourage more girls to know that they can do the same job that a man can do,” Burnham said. “It is still very uncommon in non-metropolitan areas such as the Southern Illinois region to see a woman on a fire department, much less two as is the case for Carbondale Fire Department. We want to use that opportunity to give back to the community and give every girl that wants to learn, a chance to see what being a woman in the fire service is and can be.”

The girls have walked away with more than a sense of a potential career path.

Now they also have a newfound respect for firefighters.

“It was exhausting,” Bishop said. “The constant crawling, and then the oxygen and all the clothes and stuff, like it added a lot of weight. It was just tiring and hot. I definitely have a lot of respect for what they do. Their work is so important, and it's hard. It's really hard. I got to see firsthand how hard it is.”

While this year’s training only included students from Carbondale Community High School and single day training sessions, both Looft and Burnham hope to expand the program.

“If they're thinking that's something I want to do. I want to inspire that and empower them,” Looft said. “To let them know that they have that ability to do it. Just because you're a female and people might question like do you really have the strength to do that? Sometimes it doesn't even matter if you have the strength, it's about technique. It's about how you're going to use your tools or your body to accomplish a task. You have to learn to adapt to situations the way that you can accomplish them.”

To keep up to date with other future programs visit the Carbondale Fire Department's Facebook page.

