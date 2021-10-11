High school senior Heath Toothman dies in accident after homecoming parade

Family and friends of Heath Toothman, 17, an Eldorado High School senior, are in mourning after his death Friday.

Toothman was on his way back from the homecoming parade Friday when he lost his balance jumping off a parade float and hit his head, according to a news release from the Eldorado Community Unit School District #4.

First responders were on scene and he was airlifted immediately to Deaconess hospital where he died, the district said.

The district is heading up a fundraiser to help Toothman's family pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

The public can donate to the Eldorado High School Foundation via Paypal at ccusic@eldorado.k12.il.us. The high school office is also accepting donations.

100% of donations will go directly to Toothman's family, the school district said.

The district said anyone who witnessed the accident or knew Toothman as a friend has access to mental health resources if they need them.

School counselors are available, the district said.

Tonya Taylor, school social worker, can be reached at 619-499-3599. Rachel Anderson, guidance counselor, can be reached at 618-751-3644.

The Egyptian Health Department can be reached at 618-273-3326; after-hours is 618-252-8661.

The district paid tribute to Toothman before the football team's home game Friday.

"Our prayers are with Heath's family during this tragic time," Superintendent Ryan M. Hobby said in a statement.

According to Toothman's obituary, he was 17. He was born in Mt. Vernon, attended Eldorado Church of God an dHouse of Praise in Broughton.

He loved playing Fortnite, camping, fishing and the Eldorado High School Art Club.

