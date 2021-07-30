Hiking with Shawn: Building a business one step at a time

After a friend commented on the photos he was posting of his hikes online, he began taking video and posting those to YouTube in late 2016, expecting only family or friends to watch them.

“I started getting emails from total strangers,” he said.

The emails kept coming, as did the watch statistics. Since joining YouTube, Grossman’s channel, “Hiking with Shawn,” has gained more than 3,000 subscribers. To date, he has posted more than hundreds of videos, some garnering thousands of views.

“I am nearing 1,000 videos. I try to cover the main thing as hiking, but I do put up some cycling stuff, some geocaching videos and some gear tips, but the main purpose is to show people where they can go to hike and to shop places that maybe a lot of people don’t go,” he explained.

Gossman said most of his work is free because filming for commercial purposes on public lands requires paid permits. He does monetize his videos through merchandise sales on his website, and he has plans to take his venture further.

“Soon I’m going to launch a ‘Hiking with Shawn’ guided touring business where I’ll do hikes with people,” he said.