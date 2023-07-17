HARRISBURG — The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College will be hosting an art auction of the collected works of the late Anne B. Rowe with a closing reception on Thursday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m.

A nationally known and award-winning artist, Rowe was best known for her portraits. A prolific artist, Rowe’s artistic abilities and work reached beyond portraits and ranged from whimsical, to historical, to landscapes, to still life. She worked with many different mediums including sculpture, ink, graphics, charcoal, photography, oil painting, amongst others. Rowe’s final wishes were that her art would spread joy and beauty to the homes of people and families who know that “art is not what you see, but what you make others see,” (Edgar Degas).

Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to bid on 12 different works by Rowe when the auction opens on Friday, July 14. To bid, please visit sic.edu/AnneRowe.

“We are so fortunate to house and host this event,” said museum curator, Melody Bryant. “Anne’s works are remarkable and intriguing. Anyone would be fortunate to have her work in their collection.”

The auction will end at 8 p.m. during the reception on July 20. This celebration will feature wine, cheese, light appetizers, desserts and assorted beer. As always, admission is free and open to the public.

Summer hours of operation for the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art are Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., the first Sunday of the month from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact 618-252-5400 ext. 2599, email hisemuseum@sic.edu or visit www.sic.edu/hisemuseum.